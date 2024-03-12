3 pitchers Yankees could target following Gerrit Cole's injury update

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has not recovered well between his appearances this spring. This has led the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner to get an MRI on his right elbow.

Cole will receive multiple opinions before coming up with a plan of action. His Opening Day status is likely out of the window, and the front office could look at multiple options for his replacement.

3 pitchers Yankees could target to replace Gerrit Cole

#3. Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery still sits on the open market as we inch closer to Opening Day. He would be a great fit, as he is already familiar with the organization.

The Yankees selected the hard-throwing lefty in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He spent nearly six seasons with the big-league club before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

#2. Blake Snell

Blake Snell is the best arm still without a home for the 2024 season. He is coming off a year where he won the second Cy Young Award of his career and is looking for a big-time contract.

Snell is coming off a season where he put up a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA over the course of 180 innings. That would play well behind Marcus Stroman, whom the team signed earlier this offseason.

However, Snell's market is heating up as we are nearly at the end of spring training. Currently, the Los Angeles Angels are viewed as the favorites to sign him.

#1. Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease is the only name on the list currently on a big-league roster. Despite that, the Chicago White Sox have been reportedly trying to find their identity, and letting go of Cease has been a talking point all offseason.

The two sides have already had discussions about a trade. Chicago wanted Spencer Jones, and the Yanks refused. Now, there is a new report of talks opening up between the two teams.

If the Yankees can land Cease, he would be a worthy replacement for Gerrit Cole. When Cole returns healthy, this rotation could be one of the most fearsome in the league.

Time is running out for the club to figure out their plan of action to replace Gerrit Cole. We are just a little over two weeks away from them opening their season on the road against the Houston Astros.

