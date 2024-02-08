3 players the Astros could sign before Spring Training

Spring Training is quickly approaching, and the Houston Astros look good heading into the new season. They recently signed All-Star slugger Jose Altuve to a five-year extension, securing his future with the organization.

This winter, they have not made much noise. However, Houston signed Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract, beefing up their bullpen. This helps lessen the sting of losing Hector Neris in free agency.

Houston could still consider adding another player or two before the team meets in full. Today, we look at three players the Astros could sign ahead of Spring Training.

3 players the Astros could target ahead of Spring Training

#3. Mike Clevinger

Former White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger could be somebody Houston could consider adding ahead of Spring Training. While their pitching rotation is elite, it does not come without concerns.

Justin Verlander is no stranger to getting injured and going to the IL. The same could be said for Lance McCullers Jr., who will not be ready for Opening Day while recovering from a flexor tendon surgery.

Many of the starting pitchers are also coming off a large number of innings pitched last season. Adding Clevinger could be a great depth piece that helps eat innings and aids the team if a pitcher goes down.

#2. Phil Maton

Phil Maton has spent the last three seasons in Houston. Last year, he appeared in 68 games, compiling a 3.00 ERA with 74 strikeouts on 66 innings of work. He finished the season with the second-lowest ERA in his career.

After the season came to an end, he became a free agent. Being a familiar face in the organization, it would make sense for Houston's front office to try and strike a deal with the hard-throwing righty. He would be a great addition to the bullpen alongside Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu

#1. Ryne Stanek

Ryne Stanek was also a member of the Astros bullpen last season. He is coming off a year where he appeared in 55 games, compiling a 4.09 ERA with 51 strikeouts on 50.2 innings pitched.

Stanek would not cost the team a lot of money and could be somebody the team turns to before handing the ball to Abreu. The Chicago Cubs were one team tied to Stanek before they struck a deal with Hector Neris. Houston's front office could look at re-signing the veteran reliever.

The bullpen is the Astros' biggest question mark heading into the new season. It would not be surprising to see the front office add an arm or two in the next week or so.

