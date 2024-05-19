3 players the Blue Jays could trade for to reverse below-par start to season

The Toronto Blue Jays were a playoff team in 2023, but while it's still early, their chances of returning to the postseason have taken a hit after a tough start. Fangraphs gives them a 17.8% chance of making the postseason at this stage.

Their schedule has been very difficult, but they have underperformed as well. With things easing up in terms of opponents moving forward, they can expedite their improvement with some trades.

Here are the players they should look into.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who do the Blue Jays need to target to improve the team via trades?

#1 Justin Verlander

Should the Blue Jays go after Justin Verlander?

As highly-touted as the Blue Jays' pitching staff has been, they haven't lived up to that reputation. Only one pitcher has been worth more than 1.0 fWAR, and it's Yusei Kikuchi.

Kevin Gausman has struggled, as has Chris Bassitt. The Jays also have 10 pitchers (not just starters) with negative fWAR. Enter Justin Verlander, who could be on the move if the Houston Astros are unable to turn their season around. He would do wonders for the Jays' staff.

#2 Ha-Seong Kim

Could Ha-Seong Kim land in Toronto?

Ha-Seong Kim is a pending free agent who can play pretty much anywhere in the infield. He is very likely to be traded by the San Diego Padres.

Bo Bichette, a former All-Star shortstop, has been pretty bad this year. Through 41 games, he has a 0.0 fWAR. That cannot continue from such an important position if the Jays are to make it back to the postseason, and if Bichette does turn it around, then Kim can play second or third base as well.

#3 Eloy Jiminez

The Blue Jays could look into Eloy Jiminez

The Blue Jays haven't gotten much out of the designated hitter spot. Justin Turner has been worth -0.1 fWAR, and the other options aren't inspiring for the everyday DH. They need to trade for someone who can play this spot, i.e. a player who can hit but can't field well.

Fortunately, the Chicago White Sox have one such player in Eloy Jiminez and they're struggling mightily. This is a good move for the Blue Jays to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback