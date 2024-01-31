3 players the Orioles could target in 2024 under new ownership led by David Rubenstein

The Baltimore Orioles are going through a major shift in ownership as John Angelos has reportedly agreed to sell the club for $1.725 billion to a group led by David Rubenstein. The purchase would still need the approval of 29 other owners before the deal gets finalized.

The Angelos family, which has helmed the club since 1993, hasn't resulted in big success for the Orioles until last year, when they won 101 games. Critics have always blamed the ownership for not spending much in the offseason. The Orioles ($71 million) trailed only the Oakland Athletics ($62 million) in payroll for the 2023 season.

However, with the ownership change, expectations are that the club might work financially to uplift the payroll and compete against top-market teams. Here are three players fans could expect the Orioles to go after amid ownership changes:

3 players the Orioles could target in 2024

#1) Cody Bellinger

The former NL MVP is coming off a comeback year and is currently looking for a big paycheck in free agency. There are buzzing interests among multiple teams to land him; however, his asking price is being weighed too high, resulting in him still being a free agent.

The Orioles would highly benefit from landing him, given the flexibility he provides on the field. He has played first base and outfield in his career, which would give the Orioles more depth in the coming seasons if they can carry that momentum.

#2) Dylan Cease

The Chicago White Sox would have liked to move Dylan Cease ahead of Spring Training but their asking price turned out to be too much for interested teams. According to reports, they are asking for two first-round picks and another draft pick in exchange.

Last postseason saw the Orioles go down due to pitching, which should orient the franchise to take a bet on Dylan Cease and lock him up for the foreseeable future.

#3) Blake Snell

The reigning NL Cy Young winner is on the wrong side of 30 but could give huge returns in the short term. Though some of the big market teams are on him, his age has turned out to be a big factor in him not getting the contract he wants.

With these stalling situations, the Orioles could engage in talks with him to lock him up for the remainder of his career on the mound.

