3 possible additions to first base for Red Sox after losing Triston Casas due to rib fracture

The Boston Red Sox received another huge blow after news that first baseman Triston Casas would head to the 10-day IL. The slugger is dealing with a left rib fracture after injuring himself on a swing on Saturday.

Boston has Bobby Dalbec as a backup, but he has been ice-cold to start the season. Through 16 games, the slugger has just two hits to his name, bringing his batting average to .054.

Manager Alex Cora has not given a timetable for Casas to return but holds onto hope that it will be sometime this season. With the club's limited options on the bench, we look at some players the organization could turn to with Casas down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 possible players the Red Sox could add with Triston Casas on the IL

#3 Brandon Belt

Brandon Belt is one of the very few corner infielders that still have yet to sign with a team this season. He has been "baffled" by the lack of free-agent contract offers he has received, and is still looking to play this season.

He is coming off a season with the Toronto Blue Jays where he appeared in 103 games, hitting .254/.369/.490. He also slugged 19 home runs and 43 runs batted in, which were well above his 2022 season stats.

#2 Joey Votto

Joey Votto recently left the Cincinnati Reds after 17 big league seasons. Now, he is on a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays, and the Red Sox could turn to their division rivals for some help.

Expand Tweet

One major snag in this move is that Votto is currently injured with an ankle ailment. He has yet to start a rehab assignment, so being present in the lineup could take time. The club may want to go with somebody ready to go immediately instead of waiting for Votto's injury to heal.

#1 C.J. Cron

C.J. Cron is a player that the Red Sox are already considering. He was with the team in Spring Training this year after a season split with the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. However, he struggled at the plate in Spring Training and exercised his minor league opt-out, leading to his release.

Expand Tweet

He is another slugger who does not have a team to play for this season and is starting to run out of time. Cron would be a player that would not cost the team much and would be available immediately.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback