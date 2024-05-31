3 possible solutions for Blue Jays after Alek Manoah is sidelined due to injury

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah left his Wednesday start early against the Chicago White Sox with elbow discomfort. On Friday, the club announced that he had been placed on the 15-day IL with a right UCL sprain.

Manoah will seek a second opinion, but the initial word is that he will be out for some time. With the state of Toronto's rotation, they must figure out what they are going to do with Manoah down for some time.

3 possible players the Blue Jays could turn to with alek Manoah on the IL

#3 - Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde has been dealing for the Chicago White Sox this season. He has started eight games so far, compiling a 4-1 record with a 2.80 ERA over the course of 64.1 innings of work.

The White Sox are one of the worst teams across MLB, sitting with a 15-42 record, and will be sellers at the deadline. It would not hurt for Toronto to check in with Fedde with Alek Manoah down.

#2 - Bowden Francis

Bowden Francis is already an arm the Blue Jays are considering to re-enter the rotation. He has been in the minors, working through his injury rehab, and has looked good recently.

He has been sidelined since April with a forearm injury but is nearing his return. On Tuesday, Francis struck out five while giving up one run in 3.2 innings.

#1 - Paolo Espino

Paolo Espino is one of the only traditional starters on the 40-man roster. He holds a 4.81 ERA with Buffalo over the course of eight starts.

Espino is also one of the arms that is healthy and not working through a minor league rehab assignment. This would be the likely choice for the club to replace Alek Manoah with somebody already in-house.

