3 possible solutions for Orioles as John Means and Tyler Wells set to miss remainder of season with UCL injuries

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the top teams in the American League this season, thanks to their potent lineup and their strong pitching staff. The team has continued to deal with a number of injuries this season, something they will have to overcome again as they will be without two pitchers for the remainder of the year.

On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles announced that both John Means and Tyler Wells would miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign after suffering UCL injuries. Losing a pitcher for the rest of the year is always difficult, but two at the same time can be detrimental to a ball club.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"John Means and Tyler Wells will miss rest of season and have elbow surgery" - @masnRoch

Baltimore General Manager Mike Elias will need to test his team's pitching depth or look outside the organization for help for the rest of the year. Thankfully for Elias, the Orioles not only have a plethora of prospects that they can trade if it gets to that stage.

A closer look at 3 potential replacements for John Means and Tyler Wells for the Orioles

#1 - Cade Povich

One of Baltimore's top pitching prospects Cade Povich has been awaiting his opportunity to ply his trade at the MLB level. The former third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins was acquired by the O's in a deal for reliever Jorge Lopez.

In Triple-A this season, Povich has posted a 5-1 record with a 2.35 ERA and 53.2 innings.

Expand Tweet

"With the recent injuries to John Means and Tyler Wells, Could this be the perfect time for the Baltimore Orioles to call up their #2 pitching prospect in Cade Povich?" - @kambrice1tv

#2 - Jesus Luzardo

If Baltimore was looking to improve their pitching staff via the trade market, Jesus Luzardo could be a potential target. The Miami Marlins are likely going to be sellers this season due to their ice-cold start to the season, and Luzardo is a clear trade candidate.

The 26-year-old still has two more years of team control, so he could be viewed as a long-term acquisition for Baltimore. The team could look to move one or two of their seemingly endless supply of top prospects to land the lefty.

Expand Tweet

"Jesus Luzardo, you are a Baltimore Oriole" - @RealTalkOrioles

#3 - Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin has been the ultimate utility pitcher for Baltimore this season as the veteran has bounced back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen this year.

If it has not yet been announced already, Irvin will undoubtedly be given an extended run in the team's rotation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback