3 possible third-base options for Yankees after DJ LeMahieu's demotion 

The New York Yankees pulled the plug on DJ LeMahieu after his production wasn't matching his high salary, and the club finally said enough. LeMahieu has hit two home runs and 12 RBIs while batting .266 in 45 games.

Manager Aaron Boone has put Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at second base, which is more of his natural position, leaving LeMahieu with no other option but to play as a bench player. His demotion from being an everyday player and Chisholm Jr.'s transition from third to second also means that the Yankees will have to find a permanent fix at third base.

Here are three options available for the Bronx Bombers:

3 third-base options after DJ LeMahieu's demotion

#1. Oswald Peraza (internal option)

Aaron Boone has already made this move, inserting Oswald Peraza at third. However, there's a downside to this option as Peraza has struggled offensively this season, hitting to the tune of .157 in 58 games.

He's a low-risk, in-house option but the Yankees will have to rely that he will improve as the season progresses.

#2. Trade for Ke’Bryan Hayes or someone as good

This seems to be the most likely possibility. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Yankees are already pushing to make things happen with Ryan McMahon (Rockies) and Ke’Bryan Hayes (Pirates) surfacing as possibilities.

The Yankees have struggled to put Gold Glove defense and Hayes solves that issue. However, his bat has cooled off recently. He is currently hitting .240 along with two home runs and 10 stolen bases in 85 games.

Nolan Arenado is one other option but no one in the league wants to touch his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals with a ten-foot pole.

#3. Jeimer Candelario (Minor League option)

If the Yankees look at the minor league for an option, they'll find Jeimer Candelario. The third baseman signed a minor league deal with the club after being released by the Cincinnati Reds.

The switch-hitting veteran brings experience and power from the hot corner, having hit 20 home runs last year. However, earlier this season in 22 appearances, he batted .113/.198/.213 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

For now, it seems Peraza will get the first crack but with the presence of Candelario in the minors and Hayes as a trade target, the Yankees are not done with the position just yet.

