3 Reasons Aaron Judge will eclipse Shohei Ohtani for 2022 AL MVP honors

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have been jostling for the American League MVP all season. With Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez's chances fading, only two contenders remain. Both players have had exceptional seasons, and a valid case can be made for either. Ohtani continues to put up record-breaking numbers, but with five home runs in his last seven games, Judge now has the edge.

Shohei Ohtani is a player unlike any other. The reigning MVP is a one-time generational talent with an unmatched skillset in the majors. Not since Babe Ruth have we seen a player who can dominate on both the offensive and defensive sides. The Japanese phenom is a unique talent that warrants a place in the MVP conversation.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler The Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP debate is fascinating. The American League has two guys who are too good not to win the award this season. Awesome. The Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP debate is fascinating. The American League has two guys who are too good not to win the award this season. Awesome.

"The Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP debate is fascinating. The American League has two guys who are too good not to win the award this season. Awesome." - Lindsey Adler

Aaron Judge, however, is carrying the New York Yankees on his shoulders. Aside from his impressive home run tally, Judge has been outstanding in the outfield and has proven himself to be a leader in the Yankees clubhouse. He continues to step up at critical points of the season, while teammates have struggled.

#3 League standings

Shohei Ohtani reacts after stealing second base.

It's always difficult to award an MVP trophy to a player whose team is 59-76. The Los Angeles Angels are barely scraping into third place in the American League West and have a .437 win percentage. The team has never looked like a playoff contender, and although Shohei Ohtani has been outstanding, his efforts have been futile.

Ernie Banks did win the National League MVP title in 1958 with a Chicago Cubs team that finished 72-82, but that is a rarity. The MVP is usually awarded to a player whose team is in contention for a playoff spot. Aside from the Angels, no player over the previous 15 seasons has won an MVP with a team below .500.

#2 Leadership

Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a 3-run home run against the Kansas City Royals.

While there is no quantifiable way to measure leadership, it is an important quality. Veteran players are expected to guide younger players. They take the pressure off other players, especially during difficult phases of the season. Aaron Judge has done exactly that.

The fact that Shohei Ohtani is not fluent in English may be a factor here, but it's clear that Aaron Judge is the leader of his club. He is looked up to by his teammates. The Yankees slugger has stepped up during pivotal moments of games to bail his team out of trouble.

#1 Roger Maris record

Aaron Judge hits a three-run homer against the Los Angeles Angels.

If Aaron Judge (and it's a big if) is able to surpass Roger Maris' AL home run record, he should undoubtedly be awarded the crown. This coveted record has been in place since 1961.

Starting 9 @Starting9

bars.tl/3431866 You’re Blind To The Truth If You Think Ohtani Deserves The AL MVP Over Judge You’re Blind To The Truth If You Think Ohtani Deserves The AL MVP Over Judge bars.tl/3431866 https://t.co/Otd8OtRxCh

"You’re Blind To The Truth If You Think Ohtani Deserves The AL MVP Over Judge" - Starting 9

Many have tried but none have succeeded. With regard to American League hitters, only Alex Rodriguez in 2002 (58) and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1997, 1998 (56) have come close. Judge has 54 homers with 27 games remaining. He requires only one home run every 3.85 games.

Aaron Judge leads the first-place Yankees in almost every hitting category. He is on the verge of shattering an age-old record and has been an exemplary role model in the Yankees clubhouse. Shohei Ohtani is having a marvelous season, but there should be no doubt who deserves the 2022 AL MVP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt