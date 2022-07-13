3 reasons Baltimore Orioles should be sellers at 2022 MLB trade deadline 

The Baltimore Orioles are on track to miss the playoffs once again. However, this season seems to be a little different. After a horrendous 2021 season which saw Baltimore lose 110 games, they are now just one game under .500.

This is very good for the Orioles considering their past few seasons. This record would be decent for most teams, but Baltimore is in the American League East, where there are four legitimate contenders this season. With the Orioles' 43-44 record, they currently sit 18.5 games out of first place in the division.

"The Rays and Blue Jays were swept this weekend. The Orioles swept a series this weekend. Here's the current AL East standings as we head into Yankees-Red Sox tonight." - Lindsey Adler

The Orioles can thank their overachieving role players for their unexpected success this year. Outside of stars like Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini, other players have really stepped up their game. The 25-year-old first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been great, batting .277 with a .805 OPS. This is just one Orioles player out of many who are impressing this season.

The trade deadline is just three weeks away, and every team in Major League Baseball is bound to shake up their teams somewhat. This includes the Orioles, who are already looking toward next season. Here are three reasons the Baltimore Orioles should sell at the 2022 trade deadline.

#1 Young talent

Ryan Mountcastle rounds the bases, Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays.

The Baltimore Orioles have just six players on their roster over 30 years old. They currently have one of the youngest teams in baseball with an average age of 27.6.

"Just want to show some love to the Baltimore @Orioles. No one, including myself, gave them a chance to compete in the big, bad AL East this season, yet here they are, passed the halfway mark, fighting for a Wild Card spot, w/ a ton of bright, young pieces for the future. Respect" - Jake Montgomery

It would not make sense for Baltimore to trade away young talent in exchange for aging veterans. The Orioles should keep their young and promising core around for the years to come.

#2 Free agency splash

Baltimore Orioles celebrate a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore has proven so far that they are not a bottom-barrel team this year. Many have considered the Orioles one of the best last-place teams in history. This, along with their young core, could attract big names come this off-season.

This year's free agency features players such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner. It is not guaranteed that they will land these players, but they are in a great position to. The Orioles' largest contract is to Trey Mancini at just $7.5 million, so they have money to spend.

#3 Focus on the future, not the present

Adley Rutschman dons the home run O, Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox.

The American League East is absolute powerhouse this season. The New York Yankees currently have the most wins in the MLB, with a 61-25 record. The other three teams in the division are also attempting to have deep playoff runs this year.

"The AL East Also Became The First Division That Consisted Of 5 40+ Win Teams" - MLBMuse

Baltimore's current record would not be too bad in any other division, but they have little chance of making up ground this year. They are just two games out of the last American League Wild Card spot. However, it just does not make sense for the Baltimore Orioles to try to make a push. They should look at this year as a stepping stone for the future, where they will experience success.

