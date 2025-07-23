3 reasons David Robertson's signing could be a game-changer for Phillies 

David Robertson's deal with the Philadelphia Phillies is official, and the player is set to make a comeback for the first time since playing for the Texas Rangers last year. It's being reported that Robertson has signed a one-year, $15.7 million contract, which is prorated to $6,000,0000.
Here's a closer look at three reasons why Robertson's signing can be a game-changer for Philadelphia.
3 reasons why David Robertson could be a game-changer for Phillies
#3. David Robertson knows the Phillies well
By signing with Philadelphia, David Robertson is returning to a place he knows well. When Robertson takes to the mound for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, it won't be his first time, as he has previously played for the team in 2019 and 2022, respectively.
While Robertson had a forgettable season with the Phillies in 2019, he did well for the side in 2022. In 2019, he went 0-1 with an ERA of 5.40, whereas in 2022, he went 1-3 and had an excellent 2.70 ERA. He also had 30 strikeouts that season.
Robertson has seen both ups and downs during his time with the Phillies. A player of such caliber could be extremely crucial as the Philadelphia-based team looks to perform well in the ongoing MLB season.
#2. David Robertson still has it
It would be safe to say that Robertson, at 40, still has what it takes to lead a team to victory. Or at least that's what he displayed during the 2024 season, in which he played for the Texas Rangers. In 2024, he posted some amazing stats for the Rangers, which led to him receiving a lot of praise.
While Robertson went 3-4 in 2024, he had an impressive ERA of 3.00. Furthermore, he had pitched across 72 innings and managed to have 99 strikeouts, which speaks highly of his ability from the mound.
#1. David Robertson brings a wealth of experience
David Robertson might not start games for the Philadelphia Phillies, but his experience is something the team can count on. When it comes to successful MLB campaigns, Robertson is no stranger, as he has been playing in the league since 2008.
During his time in the MLB, the Birmingham, Alabama native has played for eight different teams. He also became a World Series Champion with the New York Yankees in 2009 and an All-Star in 2011. A player with so much experience could be crucial for the Phillies, especially for the young players they have.