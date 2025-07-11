3 reasons why Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez could be Yankees' potential target at trade deadline

Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez could be in business ahead of the trade deadline. The infielder is having an exceptional season at the plate, hitting .251 and 29 home runs.

His expiring contract makes him a trade candidate for several teams looking to make the most of the second half of the season. Amid that, the New York Yankees are emerging as trade candidate, and here are three reasons why.

Three reasons why Yankees would like to get Eugenio Suarez ahead of trade deadline

#1 Third baseman problem solved

Eugenio Suarez brings multiple things to the Yankees, most of which is his ability to play third base. The Yankees have a glaring hole at that position, and they only have to DFA DJ LeMahieu due to his underwhelming performances.

Right now, they are steering the ship with Oswald Peraza as the lone option, as manager Aaron Boone wants Jazz Chisholm Jr. to play his normal position, which is second base.

Peraza doesn't give a lot at the plate, so among the many options, Suarez fits the bill perfectly.

#2 High-upside rental with little long-term commitment

Among the many options available at third base ahead of the trade deadline, Eugenio Suarez's half-yearly rental gives the Yankees exactly what they want.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes are all options, but all of them are under contract for many years and come with high salaries, too.

However, with Suarez, as he's becoming a free agent at the end of this season, the Yankees won't have to take any long-term liability.

#3 High production and defensive versatility

After seven years, Eugenio Suarez is once again heading into the All-Star break as a player rather than someone enjoying the festivities on the outside. Thanks to high production for the DBacks, he earned his second All-Star selection this season.

Thus, getting him would allow the Yankees to get another at-bat with good production. Moreover, due to his defensive versatility, Chisholm won't need to once again guard the hot corner and rather settle in at second base for the rest of the year.

