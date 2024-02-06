3 reasons why Dodgers shouldn't have re-signed Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers have brought Clayton Kershaw back on a one-year deal with an option for 2025. For his 17th MLB season, he's back in Dodger blue. It's a move fans likely enjoy since he's an icon of the franchise who's never played elsewhere, but there are a few reasons this may not be the best plan for LA moving forward.

Why signing Clayton Kershaw wasn't the best move for the Dodgers

3) Age and health

Clayton Kershaw is older and injury prone

Clayton Kershaw is both old and hurt. He's had his share of injuries recently, and some of them won't get better as he continues to age. His back issues may only get worse, and the Dodgers brought him back anyway. They are a team equipped to deal with the loss of a pitcher, but what was the point in bringing back a pitcher that they likely can't count on to stay healthy this year, when they're going all in?

2) No room

This first year has more room in the rotation due to Shohei Ohtani's inability to pitch, but the rotation in LA is filled already. Kershaw isn't really needed and doesn't have a clear spot right now. The following could easily be in their rotation:

Clayton Kershaw

Walker Buehler

Tyler Glasnow

Bobby Miller

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Walker Buehler

Tony Gonsolin

Dustin May

Even if there are some injuries, is it wise to bring an older, injury-prone pitcher in to maybe take the place of a hurt pitcher? It doesn't seem like the most necessary move.

1) Postseason struggles

There are a couple things to note about Clayton Kershaw's playoff issues. Firstly, most pitchers experience this. Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and so many of today's best have blown up in the postseason. Secondly, he's had plenty of good postseason games. However, for a team clearly going all in on this year's World Series, can they afford to have someone starting a key game or coming in for relief during the playoffs? Perhaps not.

