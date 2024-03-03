3 reasons Giants could sign Blake Snell despite persistent Yankees interest

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is still available for the taking. Recent rumors indicate that the San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels are active in his sweepstakes.

The Giants' inclusion was confirmed by SF Chronicle beat reporter Susan Slusser. According to Susan, the signing of Matt Chapman (three years, $54 million) should entice the club more to go for Snell.

3 reasons why Giants should go for Blake Snell

1) NL West landscape

The Dodgers have dominated the NL West landscape over the years, and it doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. The Dodgers are coming off a historic offseason, assembling quite a super team there.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are also fresh off a World Series appearance and their young team could take away wins from the Giants. If the Giants want to go toe-to-toe in this NL-West rivalry, then there's nothing better than signing the two-time Cy Young winner.

Blake Snell's presence should help the Giants overcome the All-Star trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

2) Addressing the rotation

The Giants don't have much experience in their starting rotation, which is currently headlined by Logan Webb. Moreover, recent news of Tristan Beck undergoing surgery has depleted their pitching depth.

The Giants starting rotation includes Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Robbie Ray (60-day injured list), Keaton Winn, Jordan Hicks and Alex Cobb. Snell's addition could help the Giants make up for the persistent health issues of their starting pitchers in the last couple of years.

3) Financials allow Giants to sign Blake Snell on a favorable deal

If Blake Snell is open to a short-term deal, then signing him should be a clear bargain for the Giants. The club should include opt-outs in his contract.

This way, their books will still look solid, given that Michael Conforto's salary will be off the books after next season. Chapman could also opt out, as could Snell.

On the downside, since Snell and Chapman declined qualifying offers, signing Snell would cost the Giants another $500K in international pool signings, plus their third-highest pick in the upcoming draft.

