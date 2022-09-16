3 reasons why Julio Rodríguez will win AL Rookie of the Year 

Where would the Seattle Mariners be without Julio Rodríguez?

Expectations weren’t high going into 2022 but the Mariners have punched well above their weight. They find themselves in a great position to make their first postseason appearance in 21 years, and Rodríguez has contributed significantly to that cause.

Such has been his influence, that the Mariners tied down the 21-year-old rookie to a guaranteed 12-year extension worth at least $210 million.

Rodríguez has been simply sensational in his debut season. He was the only rookie to earn an All-Star call-up this year, and only the third in Mariners history to achieve that feat. He finished runner-up in this year’s Home Run Derby, notching 81 homers in three rounds.

Due to obvious reasons, Rodríguez is the front-runner for this year’s American League Rookie of the Year title. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has also been excellent and is a very deserving contender for the coveted prize. However, Rodríguez seems to have the edge for now. Until something changes drastically, it is likely to remain that way.

What makes Julio Rodríguez this year’s AL ROTY frontrunners?

#3 Achievements and performance

What Julio Rodríguez has done in his rookie year defies belief. He was the only rookie All-Star at this year’s Midsummer Classic. He stunned everyone at the Home Run Derby by eliminating defending two-time champion Pete Alonso in the semi-finals.

Rodríguez is an excellent hitter, he has good fielding ability, he is strong, he is quick - a true five-tool player. He has been one of the best outfielders in the league. He has also shown tremendous leadership and maturity beyond his years.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Julio Rodríguez on what these individual achievements mean to him:



"Everything I do, every single stat I put up, I just do it for the team. I feel I'm not trying to put myself above anybody. I just want to be able to perform for the team." Julio Rodríguez on what these individual achievements mean to him:"Everything I do, every single stat I put up, I just do it for the team. I feel I'm not trying to put myself above anybody. I just want to be able to perform for the team."

Rodríguez has averaged .279/.342/.499 with 26 home runs and 25 stolen bases so far this year.

#2 More games than Rutschman

Julio Rodríguez has played more games than Adley Rutschman this term, which gives him a slight advantage. Despite missing a couple of weeks in August, Rodríguez has played in 34 more games than Rutschman.

It’s not Rutschman’s fault that he hasn’t featured in more games. The 24-year-old would have been in the Orioles’ Opening Day line-up had he not injured his right triceps in the build-up to the season.

However, irrespective of unfortunate circumstances, it counts as an advantage for J-Rod.

#1 Statistical edge

In the grand scheme of things, it all boils down to numbers. Rodríguez, in that regard, is ahead of Rutschman in just about every category.

Rodríguez has averaged .279/.342/.499 with 26 homers, 72 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and .831 OPS. Rutschman, by comparison, has compiled .251/.359/.440 with 10 homers, 30 RBIs and .800 OPS.

Codify @CodifyBaseball

Julio Rodríguez is the first MLB player EVER to have 25 homers and 25 steals in his first season! Julio Rodríguez is the first MLB player EVER to have 25 homers and 25 steals in his first season! 😮https://t.co/A7bVmXPlYe

Taking all of these factors into consideration, it’s very difficult to imagine anyone else apart from Julio Rodríguez walking away with the AL ROTY award.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy