3 reasons why Los Angeles Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani at 2022 trade deadline

Since entering the league back in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has been one of the most unique talents Major League Baseball has seen. His ability to both pitch and hit at such an elite level has never been seen before. However, there is a chance that the Los Angeles Angels could move the phenom.

In his short career, Ohtani has shown that he can truly dominate on both sides of the field. At the plate, Ohtani has a career .263 batting average, and an OPS just shy of .900. He also has 114 home runs in just 504 games played.

On the mound, Shohei Ohtani has a career 3.28 ERA through 51 starts. He also has 356 strikeouts in 277 innings pitched. Although it was a slow start early on, Ohtani really has it figured out on the bump.

Even this season, Shohei Ohtani has been posting great stats so far. At the plate, Ohtani is batting .257 with 21 home runs. However, he has shined the most on the mound, going 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA along with 134 strikeouts. His efforts earned him his second All-Star appearance this season.

However, the Los Angeles Angels have failed to put anything around their superstars. Although promising early on, the Angels have zero chance of reaching the playoffs this year. This could make Ohtani walk when he reaches free agency. Here are three reasons why the Angels should trade Ohtani before that happens.

#3 Maximize value before he leaves in free agency

If the Los Angeles Angels were to let Ohtani walk when he becomes a free agent, they would not get anything back for him. If they were to trade him, they would get a huge package in return. This option would be great if Los Angeles wanted to start fresh and rebuild.

#2 Save a ton of money for future free agencies

Once Shohei Ohtani reaches free agency, it is likely that he will receive the largest deal in Major League Baseball history. We have seen multiple contracts worth $400+ million recently, making an equal or greater contract plausible. If Los Angeles wants to save some money for the future years, then trading Ohtani might be the correct decision.

#1 Take a different direction, away from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

It is clear that the method the Los Angeles Angels have been using has not worked out for them. Since 2011, the Angels have made the playoffs only once in 2014, when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

It would probably be best if they revamped the entire squad. Although this would involve Trout and Ohtani leaving the team, it might ultimately be for the best.

