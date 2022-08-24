3 reasons why New York Yankees should part ways with GM Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees have struggled a bit, but have perhaps turned things around with a series sweep of the New York Mets. Despite the sweep, the Yankees have not played well in the second half of the season. The Yankees' record since the All-Star break is just 12-20.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has come under fire for some of his trade deadline decisions. Here's a look at three reasons why the Yankees should consider parting ways with Brian Cashman following the 2022 season.

#3 Failing to sign Carlos Correa in free agency

Carlos Correa bats during a Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels game.

The New York Yankees were reportedly interested in signing shortstop Carlos Correa during the off-season but failed to do so. Correa signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins. While the Yankees do have multiple top prospects at the shortstop position, none are necessarily Major League-ready.

Signing a shortstop like Correa on a short-term deal would have been ideal for the outlook of the 2022 Yankees while continuing to develop their top prospects.

The Yankees' production at the shortstop position has been average at best. Starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa posted a .632 OPS and has committed 11 errors in 2022.

#2 Failing to win a World Series since 2009

New York Yankees players celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2009 World Series.

The Yankees have failed to win a World Series since 2009. The drought five World Series wins in a matter of 13 seasons from 1996-2009. Cashman has been the Yankees general manager since 1998, but over the past decade, the team has been in a playoff rut.

Not only have the Yankees failed to win a World Series since 2009, but they have not even won an American League pennant in this time frame. Prior to the 2010s, the Yankees had made the World Series every decade going back to the 1920s.

#1 Trading Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader

Jordan Montgomer pitches during a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game.

This year's trade deadline for the New York Yankees has not been the greatest in terms of production. The team acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and starting pitcher Frankie Montas to go along with reliever Scott Effross.

Benintendi has batted just .241 in 25 games with the Yankees. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas has an abysmal 7.32 ERA, and Scott Effross is now on the IL with a right shoulder strain.

To add to this, the Yankees traded away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is sidelined until at least September with plantar fasciitis. Since being traded to the Cardinals, Montgomery has gone 4-0 with a 0.35 ERA, including a one-hit shutout at Wrigley Field.

