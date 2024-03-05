3 reasons why Phillies could extend Bryce Harper after re-signing Zack Wheeler

Bryce Harper signed a massive contract with the Philadelphia Phillies a while ago. It's one that hardly necessitates an extension, but there are a few reasons why the team might have to consider doing that.

After locking down Zack Wheeler for the foreseeable future, they have good reason to turn their attention to the former outfielder turned first baseman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why a Bryce Harper extension is coming after Zack Wheeler's

3) They'll have to

Bryce Harper's contract ends when he will be 38. Barring any unforeseen debilitating injuries, that's probably not when the slugger is going to retire.

He has expressed a desire in the past to continue playing into his 40s, and negotiations with a 38-year-old fan-favorite are never easy for any team. If the Phillies want to keep him, they're going to have to extend his current contract through his retirement and effectively make it a lifetime deal.

2) Playoff success

If the Philadelphia Phillies are going to win a World Series title, they're going to need him. The superstar has been one of the best playoff performers of all time.

His playoff OPS ranks among the best to ever play the game. That kind of player is worth keeping around, no matter what. It would be painful to see his playoff exploits being done in a different uniform, so he's someone the Phillies can ill-afford to let go, even when he's old and not quite as useful as he was in his prime.

1) He's a franchise icon

Bryce Harper is much-loved in Philadelphia.

It's very difficult to become a fan-favorite and a franchise icon if it's not your first team, but that's what Bryce Harper has done.

The fans adore him, and he loves the city. He is a Phillie, and faans wouldn't want it any other way. His personality and performance have created a connection that no one wants to sever, and the ownership/front office know that very well.

That's a great reason to ensure that he spends the rest of his days at the team and retire there.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.