3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should stay away from the mound

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani has been working tirelessly to return to the mound in the 2025 season. He served exclusively as a designated hitter in 2024 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, playing a crucial role in helping them win the World Series.

As a two-way player, Ohtani last pitched in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels before suffering a UCL tear in his right elbow, which ended his season. He underwent surgery and entered free agency after his contract expired.

In December 2023, Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Due to the recovery process, he didn’t pitch at all during the 2024 season. However, he's now inching closer to his return, recently taking a major step by throwing live batting practice on Sunday.

The four-time All-Star tossed 22 pitches before the Dodgers faced the New York Mets at Citi Field. While excitement is building around his comeback as a pitcher, there are a few reasons why the Dodgers might want to reconsider letting Ohtani return to the mound just yet.

3 reasons Shohei Ohtani shouldn’t pitch

#1 Potential Injury Risk and Recovery

Shohei Ohtani has undergone two Tommy John surgeries, one in 2018 and another in 2023, which have significantly limited his pitching time. Returning to the mound too soon could increase the risk of reinjury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already dealing with multiple pitching injuries, with three key starters on the injured list. In this context, adding Ohtani back to the rotation could jeopardize both his health and the team’s long-term plans.

#2 Offensive Impact

Ohtani’s hitting statistics make him one of baseball’s premier offensive players. By focusing solely on the designated hitter role, he can avoid the physical toll that comes with pitching, allowing him to sustain his elite offensive production.

This approach could pave the way for another MVP-caliber season. In 2024, he hit .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, and 81 walks over 159 games.

#3 Career Longevity

Playing as a two-way star demands physical and mental adjustments, as it requires balancing pitching prep and hitting responsibilities. At 30 years old, continuing in a dual role could shorten Ohtani’s career.

Another injury might even hinder his ability to hit effectively. So far in the 2025 season, he has played 54 games with a .292 batting average, 20 home runs, and 35 RBIs.

