3 replacements for Rhys Hoskins for your fantasy team as Brewers star suffers hamstring strain

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without their star first baseman Rhys Hoskins for the foreseeable future. The 31-year-old was forced to exit Tuesday's action after suffering a hamstring strain while running to first base.

Unfortunately for Hoskins, the injury was enough for the Milwaukee Brewers to place him on the 10-day IL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"#Milwaukee #Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring." - @WorldBaseball_

In response to the injury sustained by Rhys Hoskins, the Brewers have recalled utilityman Owen Miller, while Jake Bauers will likely see an uptick in playing time at first base.

It's not only Milwaukee who will have some questions to answer at first base but also fantasy baseball managers who have been relying on Hoskins' production.

Hoskins has been solid in his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers. Prior to hitting the IL, the veteran had posted a .233 batting average with 9 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 17 runs scored.

Fantasy baseball managers will likely need to look to the waiver wire in order to replace the Brewers star in their lineups.

Three replacements for Rhys Hoskins in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 Abraham Toro

Abraham Toro might not be a household name, but the Oakland Athletics infielder has been tremendous this season. Through 41 games this season, Toro has posted an impressive .295 batting average with 22 runs scored, four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"Abraham Toro leads MLB with 21 hits in May" - @RickeyBlog

Even though the Oakland Athletics might not be the first team that fantasy managers think of, Toro could be an intriguing replacement for Rhys Hoskins while he is sidelined.

Toro's production so far in 2024 could make him a long-term answer to the infield even after Rhys Hoskins returns.

#2 Carlos Santana

Once viewed as a fantasy baseball staple, Carlos Santana has seen production dip in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, the former All-Star has been on a tear for the Minnesota Twins after a slow start to the year. Over his last five games, Santana has recorded eight hits with three home runs and eight RBIs. This level of production might tail off, though, he's worthy of adding while he remains on a hot streak.

#3 Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe remains underrated in fantasy baseball leagues given his 30% ownership percentage in ESPN leagues.

The Texas Rangers first baseman has been as consistent as they come at the plate lately. Although his power numbers leave something to be desired, Lowe has been an elite on-base presence in the middle of the Rangers lineup.

Expand Tweet

"Nathaniel Lowe goes YARD! @Rangers | #StraightUpTX | @BallySports" - @BallySportsSW

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback