3 replacements for Willson Contreras for your fantasy team as superstar suffers fractured left forearm

The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a massive blow last night as superstar catcher Willson Contreras sustained a significant injury against the New York Mets. The three-time All-Star suffered a fractured left forearm and is expected to be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks.

Not only will the St. Louis Cardinals need to pivot at the catcher position, but so will fantasy baseball managers who were relying on the veteran star. Willson Contreras has been enjoying another solid season, posting a .280 batting average with 6 home runs, 20 runs scored, and 12 RBIs before the injury.

As one of the top catchers yet again in the MLB, fantasy baseball managers will need to look to the trade market or waiver wire to attempt to replace his production. From proven veterans to breakthrough candidates, there are some interesting names that managers could consider.

A closer look at 3 replacements for Willson Contreras in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Ivan Herrera

As a fantasy baseball manager who is looking to replace Willson Contreras in their lineup, why not select his real-life replacement? Although Ivan Herrera might not have the batting average upside of Contreras, he should provide managers with some counting stats.

"Ivan Herrera knows he has confidence in himself to fill in for Willson Contreras. But it was the work that he has been putting in the past several months that assure him he has his teammates confidence as well. #ForTheLou @KMOXSports" - @echann7

So far this season as a backup, Herrera has posted a .232 batting average with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs. The St. Louis Cardinals catchers should see the bulk of starts as the team's catcher, which could make him an intriguing addition in fantasy leagues.

#2 - Elias Diaz

Elias Diaz might be the perfect replacement for the type of production that managers have been receiving from Contreras. Although he won't provide much in terms of power, he is elite in batting average, which makes him a perfect fit for teams. So far this season, the veteran has posted an impressive .297 batting average with a pair of home runs and 15 RBIs for the Colorado Rockies.

#3 - Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen has been an interesting asset in fantasy baseball leagues throughout his career. A streaky hitter, when Jansen is hot, he is among the best at the position. Unfortunately, when the Blue Jays catcher is cold, he can be a detriment.

"Danny Jansen #BlueJays Ranks This Season: AVG - .325 (1st), OBP - .426 (1st), SLG - .700 (1st), OPS - 1.126 (1st) #TOTHECORE" - @SNstats

That being said, when Jansen is healthy, he can provide underrated value to fantasy baseball teams. After missing sometime earlier in the season, Jansen has been hot at the plate, posting a .325 batting average with 3 home runs and 4 RBIs. His inconsistency likely makes him available for managers looking to replace Willson Contreras. Add him while he is hot.

