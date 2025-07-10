3 sluggers who deserves All-Star spot over Julio Rodriguez ft. George Springer

For the third time in his four-year career, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has been named to the American League All-Star team. The 24-year-old got the nod as an outfield reserve alongside Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.

Rodriguez's inclusion, however, didn't come without a hitch. Fans' eyebrows were raised upon the announcement of J-Rod's inclusion, as many stated that stats-wise, there are a plethora of outfield talents who have had a better season than the Mariners star.

At the time of writing, J-Rod has posted a .247/.305/.391 slash line with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs. For context, the outfield star batted .273 with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs last year — a season wherein he failed to make the All-Star squad.

With that in mind, here are three batters who are performing better than Rodriguez and can be tagged as a "snub" for this year's All-Star game.

Three batters who deserve an All-Star spot over Julio Rodriguez

1) George Springer - Toronto Blue Jays

Four-time All-Star and World Series title-winning outfielder/designated hitter George Springer has spearheaded the Blue Jays' run to the top of the AL East standings in what can be labeled as a career rejuvenation.

The 35-year-old is currently batting .280 with an OPS of .884 to go alongside 16 home runs and 53 RBIs. Per Baseball Savant, Springer belongs to the 95th percentile in terms of batting run value — a far cry from Julio Rodriguez's 24th percentile standing. Springer has been lights out in July with a .412 BA and five home runs in just 34 at-bats.

2) Cody Bellinger - New York Yankees

Former NL MVP and a World Series-winning outfielder in his own right, Cody Bellinger has been instrumental in his maiden season for the Yankees. Bellinger has impressed across the board with his consistent defense paired with firepower on offense.

The outfield star is currently on a 14-game hit streak at the time of writing. He's also batting .281/.337/.427 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. While Rodriguez's defense is more solid in terms of metrics, Bellinger's consistent offense gives the latter an edge in All-Star selection conversations.

3) Randy Arozarena - Seattle Mariners

An uncomfortable argument can be made that Rodriguez might not even be the top-performing outfielder in the Mariners' dugout, as his teammate Randy Arozarena has posted better stats so far.

The high-intensity outfielder is tied with Rodriguez in terms of RBIs and batting average at 44 and .247, respectively. However, Arozarena has tallied more home runs at 15 and OPS at .802 compared to J-Rod this year.

