Mariners fans lose their minds after Randy Arozarena's bat spike

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners opened up their season on Thursday against the Athletics. Luis Severino got the start on the mound for the A's and brought his A-game.

Ad

Seattle struggled to score any runs against him for six innings until they turned to their bullpen. Down two, Arozarena hit a go-ahead three-run home run to put his team ahead late.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arozarena knew it immediately after he made contact with the ball. He spiked his bat like a football player spikes a football and let his dugout know the game has now changed in their favor.

The slugger had the ballpark going nuts as he rounded the bases. It was one of the biggest home runs of Opening Day, and fans on social media were jumping for joy.

"Favorite Mariner trend in 2025 is going to be spiking these bats to the core of the earth" one fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Aura" said another..

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I have a man crush" said another.

Mariners fans really love the bat spike from Arozarena. He is one of a handful of players in this sport who plays the game with their heart on their sleeve and is not afraid to show his emotions.

"More of this please!" said another.

"Oh my GOODNESS, Randy!" said another.

After the home run, Seattle went up 4-2 over the Athletics. They then turned the ball over to their closer, Andres Munoz, who closed out the game to give his club the win on Opening Day.

Ad

Randy Arozarena could be huge for the Mariners in 2025

Seattle Mariners - Randy Arozarena (Photo via IMAGN)

Randy Arozarena was a sight to be seen when he burst onto the scene in 2020. He was a joy to watch while the Tampa Bay Rays went all the way to the World Series that season.

Ad

He kept his foot on the gas pedal each season after. However, during the 2024 season, he struggled to capture that same magic that got the fans out of their seats.

Arozarena hit a career-low .219 last season. However, that looks to be behind him with the way he came out on Opening Day and put the team on his back. You also cannot forget about Jorge Polanco, who ended his day with a team-leading three hits. This Seattle club is going to be one that fans will want to pay attention to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback