3 Texas Rangers players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Texas Rangers had a fantastic 2023 season. They won the organization's first World Series after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one and will look to do the same this upcoming season.

The team has been relatively quiet on the free-agent market. They have not made any significant moves, which is worrisome, with spring training right around the corner.

With limited time left to sign free-agent players, the Rangers could look at making some trades ahead of camp. Today, we look at three players who could be traded before Opening Day.

3 players the Texas Rangers could trade ahead of Opening Day

#3. Ezequiel Duran

Ezequiel Duran has no clear path to consistent playing time with the Texas Rangers. He will likely be more valuable as a backup to players like Corey Seager or Josh Jung, who have made trips to the IL in the past. However, with the team needing some starting pitching, he could be somebody the organization looks to dish out.

Jordan Montgomery is still on the open market, and while the Texas Rangers would love to re-sign him, he will cost them a lot. Trading Duran for a quality starting pitcher would help the team tremendously.

#2. Leody Taveras

Leody Taveras could make a good trade candidate. The slugger is only 25 years old and has four more years of control left on his contract. The emergence of prospect Wyatt Langford could make for a crowded outfield in Texas, leaving Taveras the odd man out.

With Taveras being so young, having four years of control, and question marks surrounding his job security, trading him could open some doors for the Rangers.

#1. Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter is an intriguing pitcher the Texas Rangers drafted in 2021 with their first-round pick. He is the son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter and flashes some exciting stuff on the mound.

Leiter would be a prospect that would excite some teams around the league. If the Rangers could get a top-of-the-line starting pitcher for him, it would make sense to let him go. They have Kumar Rocker waiting in the wings, so letting go of one of their top pitching prospects would not sting as much.

Texas has a solid lineup heading into the new season, but they have some holes they need to fill. Trading any of the three players above could be the answer to their slow-moving offseason.

