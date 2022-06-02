3 things you probably didn't know about Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter

Hannah Jeter married Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees icon, in 2016, shortly after his retirement. Hannah, who made headlines in 2015 after being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, is 15 years younger than her husband and is currently the mother of three children. Here are three facts about Derek's wife, Hannah Jeter, that you probably didn't know. Check them out!

Hannah Jeter is 15 years younger than Derek Jeter

Hanah Jeter with her husband Derek Jerer, the former New York Yankees legend.

Hannah Davis is 32 years old, while Derek Jeter is 47 years old. If you do the math, Hannah is 15 years younger than Derek. The former Yankees legend fell in love with Hannah, regardless of their large age gap. However, not many MLB fans are aware of this fact.

"Congrats to the happy couple! Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis are married." - @E! News

Mrs. Jeter was on the cover of the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2015

Hannah Jeter on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2015.

At 24, Hannah Jeter got featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2015 and left everyone speechless with her boldness. The SI Swimsuit cover had its premiere on Jimmy Fallon's show.

Hannah said, "I told my mom there was no way I'd get the cover. They do beaches for covers, and I'm on a farm. There's no way. It's not possible."

Mrs. Jeter added, "I've always enjoyed the whole Swimsuit experience, and said that anything extra-a little square on the cover or anything like that-was a bonus. But still, this was my dream."

Hannah Jeter is a mother of three

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter looking drop-dead gorgeous in a photoshoot.

The beautiful Hannah Jeter is a mother to three little girls. In August 2017, Hannah and Derek had their first child, Bella Raina Jeter, one year after their intimate marriage.

The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17." - @Players' Tribune

Mr. Jeter and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their second child, Story Grey, into their family of three in February 2019.

The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter.



Welcome to the family, #2. Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2.

"Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2." - @The Players' Tribune

The power couple had their third child, River Rose Jeter, in December 2021 without any publicity.

The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2. Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2." - @The Players' Tribune

Having a following of 651,000 on Instagram and on 117, 700 on Twitter, she is one of the most famous MLB wives.

