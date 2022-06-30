3 times Joey Votto went viral on social media

Joey Votto, a member of the Cincinnati Reds team, is regarded as one of the game's most competitive players. Every time he steps onto the field, he brings his fierce spirit. But there's more to the former National League MVP's personality than what is shown on the field.

Recently, Votto took social media by storm and went viral. Votto made headlines in no time. Here are three times Votto went viral on social media.

#1 When Joey Votto did “The Griddy” dance with a fan

Votto made his little fan’s day by doing “The Griddy” dance with her on TikTok. Yes, you read that right. It was a special moment for her. This lovely moment when a star made his admirer happy was captured on camera. As a result, the adorable moment spread like wildfire online, also making it popular on TikTok.

Jean Parks' favorite player Votto was available for a dance with her. For everyone in the stadium, it was a moment they would never forget. The footage of her dance with Votto went to her TikTok account, and the video received millions of views and likes.

Fans quickly took the discussion about the player’s viral TikTok scenario to Twitter, with support for the Reds player.

One user said: “A little girl asked Votto to do a TikTok with her and ofc he said yes. What a legend”

While another replied: “This is awesome. TikTok star Joey Votto doing Joey Votto things. Takes the time to dance with AND coordinate this girl’s video.”

#2 When Joey Votto made a duet with sensational singer Doja Cat

Votto is not just an MLB star but a media sensation too. This video is proof.

First baseman for the Reds, dressed as Ron Weasley. He shared a TikTok video in which he performed a dance with Doja Cat, who was also sporting a Harry Potter-inspired outfit.

While some people found it amusing or innocent, others found it repulsive.

Votto deleted the video from his TikTok account shortly after. It appears that the negative comments had more of an effect on him than the positive ones.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Mixed feelings about Joey Votto’s arrival to social media Mixed feelings about Joey Votto’s arrival to social media https://t.co/y3Yh7X6YjN

"Mixed feelings about Joey Votto’s arrival to social media" - Jomboy Media

Votto is a beloved MLB player. He recently posted a his first baseball photo from when he was a kid.

Cincinnati Reds v Arizona Diamondbacks

"30 years since the first time I played organized baseball. Here’s my first baseball photo." - JV

With more than 15,000 likes, it's safe to say fans loved it.

#3 When Joey Votto earned a "social media legend" moniker

Votto's fans saw him participate in the popular "My Name is Chicky" craze.

"🐥+💃🏻+💥+💁🏻‍♂️ @reds @mlb @ameusy @lshinoda93 @robyn__cohen" [Joey does the "My Name is Chicky" dance with friends] - JV

Votto's fun-loving off-field demeanor seems to find the ideal outlet in social media adventures.

