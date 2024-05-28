3 times when players had massive confrontations with Angel Hernandez ft. Kyle Schwarber

Angel Hernandez has retired from baseball, which puts an end to one of the most talked about umpiring careers in the sport's history. He has found himself mired in controversy at almost every opportunity. One of the most infamous examples is his legendary interaction with Kyle Schwarber, but there have been quite a few. Here are the best examples.

Player confrontations with Kyle Schwarber

3) Kyle Schwarber, 2022

Kyle Schwarber was rung up on a ball that came in outside the marked strike zone on the broadcast. It would have put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning in a game in 2022.

Schwarber exploded, throwing his bat and removing his helmet, and letting the umpire have it. The video doesn't capture it, but the Philadelphia Phillies were very frustrated with the calls all game long.

2) Bryce Harper, 2023

Late in the 2023 regular season, it wasn't a ball or strike call that got Angel Hernandez in trouble. During this Phillies game, he was working the third-base side. When Bryce Harper checked his swing on ball four, he began jogging to first before Hernandez said that he went around.

Harper charged up the baseline arguing and gesturing wildly. It was early in the game, but the former MVP was heated. He was promptly ejected from the game, but he got his money's worth on the objection.

1) Corey Knebel, 2018

It's usually hitters who have the biggest gripes with Angel Hernandez, but this time it was a pitcher. In 2018, Corey Knebel delivered a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks that caught the inside portion of the strike zone, but it was called ball four.

Knebel couldn't believe it and ran toward home plate in confusion. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell sprinted out to get ahead of it and was successful. Knebel avoided ejection somehow, but Counsell did not.

Angel Hernandez calls it a career

Angel Hernandez has retired from the MLB, effective immediately. He has umpired his last game and will not be returning. According to ESPN, he cited the desire to spend time with his family.

He said:

"Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy.

"I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities."

He went on to say that he's proud of the positive changes he has seen since he began working in the sport, which was about three decades ago. He has seen a lot, but Hernandez is officially stepping away.

