3 Yankees prospects who could break into MLB Pipeline's top 10 in 2024

Right now, the New York Yankees do not have anyone that is ranked in the MLB Pipeline top 10. Their farm system has been depleted a bit in recent years due to trades, while other top prospects have graduated and become players. They have just a few in the top 100, and those star prospects could very well end up in that elusive top 10 at some point.

As the season progresses, top prospects will move around. The good ones will move up, and the struggling ones will move down. That could send the Yankees' players high up, as well as the fact that a lot of the top 10 could make their MLB debut and leave the list as well. Either way, here are three prospects in New York that could be highly ranked soon.

Yankees prospects that could top MLB's list

3) Everson Pereira

Everson Pereira is one of the Yankees' top prospects

Everson Pereira got his first taste of MLB action last year, and it was a bit much for him. He's not quite there yet, so he will likely return to AA or AAA to continue growing. That growth will inevitably lead to an increase in his prospect ranking, and it would be far from a surprise to see him climb the list.

2) Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones is the Yankees' top prospect. He's so highly touted that the White Sox want him in a potential Dylan Cease trade. The Yankees are unlikely to budge because they believe in Jones. Nevertheless, that makes him very likely to get into MLB's Top 100 since he's not quite MLB ready and needs more time in the minor leagues.

1) Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez is the most likely Yankees prospect to make it into the top 10 for a few reasons. For one, he was one of the most highly-touted international prospect signings in recent memory. Secondly, he showed in limited action last year at the MLB level that he's a true talent that can hit the ball. Thirdly, he's injured for a long time, which means he'll likely go back to the minors while also giving players several months to get better and graduate to the big leagues.

