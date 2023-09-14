Yankees announce Jasson Dominguez major elbow surgery date, knocking promising rookie out of action

Jasson Dominguez had almost singlehandedly turned the New York Yankees around. He hit four home runs in seven games, which the team went 5-2 in. Then he hurt his elbow, tearing his UCL and ending his season. Not only is he lost for the time being, he is going to miss time next year, too.

The Yankees announced that Jasson Dominguez would indeed need Tommy John surgery. It's certainly not as damaging to an outfielder as it is to a pitcher, but it comes with a lengthy recovery time.

The surgery is not scheduled for another six days, taking place on September 20. Then, the Yankee outfielder will go under the knife and start the 9-10 month recovery.

Yankees hopeful on Jasson Dominguez's recovery from Tommy John

Had Jasson Dominguez not injured his arm, he likely would have played his way into the starting job in the outfield. The Yankees will need a center fielder and a left fielder over the offseason, but their number two prospect could have filled one of those voids.

Jasson Dominguez will have Tommy John surgery

Now, they will have to wait. At the latest, it looks like he will be back in July or so of next season. However, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper recently had Tommy John surgery as a position player and cut the recovery time down significantly.

In under 160 days, the slugger was back and ready to go. That's a record recovery, not one the Yankees are expecting for their young slugger. Given his age, it's not one they'd push either.

However, the team is hopeful that he will be swinging a bat again by Spring Training. He likely won't be cleared for play until much later than that, but they are hopeful that the recovery won't take as long as it could.

Regardless, they will not have their promising prospect on Opening Day. He had played so well that he inspired hope for the future, hope that has now been dashed by yet another injury that the team has sustained in 2023.