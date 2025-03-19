4 injured Yankees players to stash in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have their eyes set on another deep postseason run this year, however, they are already going to have to overcome their fair share of adversity. The team has been dealing with a number of notable injuries, with former American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole being at the top of the list.

The 2025 regular season has not even started yet, however Gerrit Cole has already undergone season-ending Tommy John Surgery. The procedure, which also included internal bracing, which should allow him to return to action quicker than a typical Tommy John Surgery. That being said, the New York Yankees are going to need a number of pitchers to step up in his absence.

The loss of Gerrit Cole not only hurts the Bronx Bombers shit season, but is a significant blow in fantasy baseball as the veteran has continued to be one of the best in the game.

While Cole will miss the entire season, there are a number of injured Yankees players that fantasy managers could add and stash on the IL until they return. Some may be more impactful than others, however, they could make an impact at some point in 2025.

Here's a look at 4 injured Yankees players who could be worth stashing in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Clarke Schmidt

This might be cheating a bit because Schmidt could be back sooner than the rest of the player on this list, however, there is a chance that he misses his first start of the yar. The veteran pitcher has been dealing with shoulder fatigue and is already listed as "out" in ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. He is worth a pick and placement on the IL, giving managers another roster spot for at least week 1.

#2 - Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton remains one of the most powerful hitters in baseball when he is healthy, unfortunately for the Yankees slugger, that has been his biggest obstacle. Stanton could be a source of home runs in fantasy leagues when (or if) he returns this season. The former NL MVP has been dealing with tennis elbow in both arms, as well as a calf injury. He could be a cheap source of homers later in the year.

#3 - Luis Gil

The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil looked primed to deliver another strong season for the New York Yankees this year. That being said, the team will have to wait several weeks for his return to the rotation as a high-grade right lat strain will see him shelved for the foreseeable future.

#4 - DJ LeMahieu

It's clear that DJ LeMahieu's best years are behind him. The three-time All-Star has been a shell of himself in recent seasons, however, if he can turn back the clock at all this season, he could benefit from a loaded Yankees lineup. He may only be a target for the deepest of leagues, however, he should see some time at third base once he returns from his left calf strain.

