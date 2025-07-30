4 last-minute trades that could shake up MLB ft. Mets' pursuit of Luis Robert Jr.

MLB teams have started to move players to fill the gap in their rosters with the trade deadline looming. While Josh Naylor was one of the high-profile names being traded last week, Tuesday saw Seranthony Dominguez switch teams between games.
The Yankees also traded for Ryan McMahon and Ahmed Rosario and are expected to add another player ahead of the deadline that concludes at 6 p.m. ET Thursday.
There are still a few trade pieces left that could play a crucial role for teams in their pursuit of a postseason spot.
4 last-minute trades that could shake up MLB
Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks infielder remains one of the most valuable trade pieces ahead of the deadline. After fellow infielder Josh Naylor moved to the Seattle Mariners last week, reports also linked Suarez to a move to Seattle.
However, the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees remain interested in the hard-hitting third baseman. ESPN's Jesse Rogers also named the Cincinnati Reds as a potential destination for Suarez.
Jhoan Duran, Twins
Right handed reliever Jhoan Duran went viral on social media on Tuesday after he was seen hugging his bullpen catcher during the Minnesota Twins' game against the Boston Red Sox. Fans alleged the reliever was traded during the game and was saying goodbye to his teammates.
However, MLB insider Jeff Passan dismissed the claims. While Duran remains with the Twins for now, he could be on the way out with teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies reported to be interested in the 27-year-old.
Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
Former CY Young winner Sandy Alcantara has had a bumpy season after returning from a Tommy John surgery. With two years of club control remaining on his contract, Alcantara is one of the most valuable assets in the market ahead of Thursday's deadline.
One of the potential candidates to land the two-time All-Star is the defending World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NL West leaders could make a late move for the Marlins ace to bolster their injury-plagued rotation.
Luis Roberts Jr., White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are slumping again this season and are expected to part ways with outfielder Luis Roberts Jr. in the coming hours. Roberts Jr. didn't make a great start to the season but has been hot at the plate since June.
While the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are in pursuit of the All-Star outfielder, the New York Mets are the front-runners for the veteran, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.