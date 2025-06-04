4 worst-performing players from Yankees & Mets in 2025 ft. Juan Soto

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are two of the best teams in the 2025 MLB regular season. While the Yankees lead the AL East with a 37-22 record, the Mets lead the NL East with a 38-23 record.

Although they lead their respective divisions, some of their players haven't lived up to the pre-season expectations. Here are some high-profile names who can be considered as worst-performers of 2025:

1) Juan Soto, Mets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

After his record-setting $765 million over 15 years contract in the offseason with the Mets, Juan Soto has fallen well short of expectations. While he may have hit three home runs in his last four games, Soto is still hitting mediocre over the season for someone earning the best salary in MLB.

Trending

After 219 plate appearances in 60 games, Soto is hitting .233 with 11 home runs, seven stolen bases and .799 OPS. He is 127th in batting average and 56th in OPS league-wide.

This pales in comparison to some of MLB's best hitters like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge who are hitting well north of .300 and more than 20 home runs.

2) Devin Williams, Yankees

MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Devin Williams was an All-Star ace the Yankees always wanted and they traded for him from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason. So far, the results don't have Williams anywhere close to his best version. After blowing up many nine innings, the Yankees decided to take him off closing duties.

As of Tuesday, Williams is 2-2 with a 6.35 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 1.46 WHIP in 2025.

3) Hayden Senger, Mets

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets - Source: Imagn

After grinding through the minors for six years, the Mets came calling for Senger, who was picked in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB draft. However, the catcher hasn't done well.

He has batted .179, with an on-base percentage of .207, and a slugging percentage of .214 over 14 games. After making the Opening Day roster, Senger was sent back to the minors in April so that the Mets could activate Jeff McNeil and Francisco Álvarez from the injured list.

4) Clarke Schmidt, Yankees

MLB: New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn

Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt has had a challenging season. If not for injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, Schmidt might not have gotten a spot in the 2025 starting rotation. However, despite the opportunity, he hasn't lived up to the billing.

Before his last start against the LA Angels, Schmidt posted a 4.58 ERA and a high 12.1% walk rate in seven games. However, the bright side is that he's doing well lately. He struck out eight Rockies sluggers in his second-to-last start, and he threw six shutout innings against the Angels on May 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More