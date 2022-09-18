4 Young players that will be key to Chicago Cubs 2023 rebuild

The Chicago Cubs have turned their season around and steadied the ship since the All-Star break. It was a rough start to the year for the Cubbies but a solid August and September has fans optimistic about the future. After defeating the Colorado Rockies last night, the Cubs are on a four-game win streak.

Many young players have taken this opportunity to prove their worth. The Cubs have invested in young talent over the past few seasons and it seems to be paying off. In 2021, the organization's farm system was ranked MLB's 22nd. Per Sports Illustrated, the latest rankings have the Cubs ranked in the top 10.

"@STR0 likes what he's seeing from the young Cubs." - Marquee Sports Network

With a record of 27-25 since July 22, the team is on the rise. The pitching has been phenominal since the All-Star break. the starting rotation has a 3.03 ERA in that time period. They are on a four-game win streak that includes a three-game sweep of the highly rated New York Mets. The future is bright for the Cubs.

#4 Jared Young

Last night was a special night for Jared Young. The 27-year-old infielder from British Colombia, Canada recorded his first hit in a 2-1 win over the Rockies. The young man was fearless in his debut and sent the crowd into a frenzy with a double in the seventh inning. Young was selected in the 15th round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB draft. The young utility player made a great first impression on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs First major league hit for Jared Young! First major league hit for Jared Young! 👏 https://t.co/XWRTn3N5EN

"First major league hit for Jared Young!" - Chicago Cubs

#3 Hayden Wesneski

The Chicago Cubs' number five ranked pitching prospect was recently acquired from the New York Yankees on August 1.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Hayden Wesneski's big league debut:



5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K



and the W. Hayden Wesneski's big league debut:5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 Kand the W. https://t.co/CIwwpmufCk

"Hayden Wesneski's big league debut: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K and the W." - Chicago Cubs

He made his debut on September 6 and impressed in his first outing. Wesneski recorded his first MLB win, allowing just two hits in five innings. He struck out eight batters in those five innings, leaving Cubs fans fawning over his potential. The Cubs will hope the 24-year-old can be a pillar in their starting rotation next season.

#2 Javier Assad

Rookie Javier Assad has been a bright spot in the Chicago Cubs rotation since his debut on August 23. The right-handed pitcher from Tijuana, Mexico has a 2.53 ERA after five games and 21.1 innings pitched. With almost one strikeout per inning and a 1.41 WHIP, Assad definitely has potential. He could be used as a reliever or starting pitcher next season and will gain valuable experience during the final stretch of the season.

#1 Nico Hoerner

The Chicago Cubs shortstop already looks like a future leader in the clubhouse. He has been a standout player for the Cubs during a tough season. The 25-year-old is in his fourth season in the majors. Hoerner is hitting .291/.338/.421 on the season with a .759 OPS. Adding to that, nine home runs, 49 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases make it easy to see why he is such an asset. He is a contact hitter that can hit to all corners of the park. His defensive skills also provide stability to a young Cubs lineup. Hoerner will be a key figure if the Cubs are successful in 2023.

