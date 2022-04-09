48 years ago today, Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run breaking the all-time record of Babe Ruth

Hank Aaron's fourth-inning home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' Al Downing on April 8, 1974, earned him his 715th career home run and moved him above Babe Ruth atop baseball's all-time homer list. The Atlanta Braves slugger became the home run king, blasting a 1-0 fastball into the left-center field bullpen of Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium. Aaron's 715th home run knotted the game at 3 and sparked a four-run rally for the Braves. Atlanta won the nationally broadcast game 7-4.

It was a watershed moment in baseball history, breaking Babe Ruth's career record which had been held since 1935. April 8 will forever hold a special place in the hearts of baseball fans throughout the world.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, Hank Aaron passed away. He is one of baseball's most well-known figures. With several honors and trophies, he established himself as one of the MLB's best players. His achievements and honors are still remembered today. Aaron played 23 seasons in the MLB, 21 of which were with the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves. His last two seasons were with the Milwaukee Brewers. Aaron was a right fielder throughout his career, and he proceeded to hit home runs after home runs. Hank became senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves after retiring, where he oversaw the team's public relations and assisted in the acquisition of fresh talent.

Fans pay tribute after the death of the MLB Hall Of Famer

Breaking Babe Ruth's record challenged racism

Claiming the all-time MLB home run record from Babe Ruth, who hit 714 home runs throughout his illustrious career, added to Aaron's fame. After breaking Babe Ruth's record, Hank was ushered in with applause and standing ovations. However, not everyone cheered his favor. Many people know that Aaron shattered Babe Ruth's home run record, but few are aware of the price he paid, particularly the emotional turmoil and agony he underwent.

Racism was an ongoing issue in the United States at that time, and many people still held antiquated beliefs and prejudices. Aaron, being African American, unfortunately received hate mail and death threats. His wife Billye and their children were potential targets of abduction. As he chased Ruth's crown, racist cads couldn't conceive of an African American owning one of the sport's most illustrious achievements.

What are the career highlights of Hank Aaron?

In 1974, Hank broke Babe Ruth's home run record with 715 and went on to end his career with a final tally of 755. His record remained for more than 33 years until Barry Bonds surpassed it in 2007.

Aaron led the MLB in RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477), and total bases (6,856) during his career, and he appeared in 25 All-Star Games.

In 1982, Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and in 1988, he was featured in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hank received three Gold Glove awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, and the Presidential Citizens Medal. In 1999, MLB introduced the Hank Aaron Award to honor Aaron's remarkable home run record.

There's no denying that Hank Aaron was a great player and a power hitter, but he was also a nice man who deserves to be remembered every day. Aaron was a firm believer in standing up for what is right and aggressively campaigned to end racism in sports, particularly in baseball. His unwavering support paved the way for other black men in the community to hold high roles in Major League Baseball.

