5 baseball commercials that will leave you in splits

Baseball stars have a huge fan following around the globe. TV commercials also play an important part in shaping the brand image of MLB players. Since the turn of the century, the popularity of commercials has also increased considerably.

As we prep ourselves for the 2022 baseball All-Star Game, here’s time to look at some lighthearted TV commercials featuring our favorite baseball players. Here are some of the best baseball television advertisements of all time that are hilarious.

#1 Ronald Acuna Jr. in a Snickers advertisement

Known for his power hitting, the Atlanta Braves outfielder recently made an appearance in a Snickers ad. Fans are in awe of his easy acting, just as they do with his batting.

The video, uploaded recently by Acuna on Twitter, has been making the rounds online. Being a kind man, Acuna autographed the receiving letter when the delivery man asked him to.

Anything for a fan…right? Maybe I just needed a SNICKERS. @SNICKERS #snickerssatisfies #ad

Acuna is a star baseball player and has broken many records in MLB.

#2 Fernando Rodney’s arrow celebration in Mariners’ ad

The Seattle Mariners are known for making the funniest commercials in baseball.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals

The Seattle Mariners used Fernando Rodney’s signature bow and arrow celebration in one of their ads. In the ad, Rodney fires one of his victory arrows, and teammates discuss where, if anywhere, it is headed.

#3 Bo Jackson in Nike’s ad

The advertisement that portrayed Bo Jackson as a genuine multi-sport athlete was too good to ignore, even though Bo may not have met Diddley and the advertisement wasn't only about baseball. Is there anything funnier in the commercial than Wayne Gretsky just answering, "No," to the question of Bo understanding hockey?

#4 Mike Schmidt in a Chevrolet ad

It is a vintage ad featuring MLB star Mike Schmidt illustrating the high caliber of the new Chevrolet car by bashing the grill with a baseball bat. Well, if this didn’t leave you in splits, then what would?

#5 90's Nike commercial

Do you remember the iconic line: "Chicks dig the long ball" in a Nike commercial? It has become one of the most famous 90s' commercial of the baseball era. Tom Glavin and Greg Maddux featured in the ad, while Fred McGriff's guest spot is forever cherished among Atlanta Braves fans.

These commercials have a different fanbase. They’ve always given MLB fans a moment of laughter in between the big games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far