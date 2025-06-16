5 baseball trade deals more shocking than Rafael Devers from Red Sox to Giants ft. Mookie Betts to Dodgers

In an almost Luka Doncic-like move, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with their best hitter Rafael Devers. They traded him to the San Francisco Giants, who sent Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison Jose Bello and prospect James Tibbs III to the Red Sox and taking on the entire $250 million left on Devers' contract.

However, it's not the first time that the MLB has seen such a shift in personnel. Here's taking a look at the craziest baseball trades in history.

Mookie Betts: from Red Sox to the Dodgers

With an impending free agency looming, the Boston Red Sox sent 2018 AL MVP and World Series winner Mookie Betts to Los Angeles.

Boston's choice to give up on signing Betts, who had signed an arbitration amount of $27 million ahead of the 2020 season, was shocking, as it gave up on their homegrown talent. Betts would go on to sign a 12-year $365 million contract with the Dodgers and win two more World Series.

Alex Rodriguez: from Rangers to the Yankees

Clearly Alex Rodriguez's record-breaking 10-yea $252 million contract signed at the start of the century with the Texas Rangers didn't work.

However, the team's decision to deal him after three seasons of subpar team performances came as a surprise. It was the Red Sox who initially came within a whisker of signing him, but the move was blocked by MLB Players Association because of the size of the contract Red Sox had to inherit.

Eventually, the New York Yankees got his services after the Rangers agreed to pay $67 million of the remaining $179 million contract.

Juan Soto: from Nationals to Padres

Juan Soto was called "brave" when he rejected a 15-year $440 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals as he hit his arbitration years.

However, instead of holding onto him and waiting for him to free agency, the Nats dealt Soto during the 2022 season to the San Diego Padres for an eight-man turnaround. Soto had signed a $17.1 million one-year contract for his second arbitration year. We all know where the Mets superstar stands now in terms of contractual value.

Tom Seaver: from Mets to the Reds

In his first 10 seasons in the MLB, future Hall of Famer Tom Seaver would establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Everyone believed that, except for the Mets management, who refused to agree to his demands for a contract renegotiation. What followed was a Mets-made-mess, coupled with unrelenting media drama, leading to Seaver bidding goodbye and joining the Cincinnati Reds while New York received four players in return.

Babe Ruth: from Red Sox to the Yankees

The one trade that started it all. During his spell with the Boston Red Sox, Babe Ruth had led them to three World Series titles in four years.

He was the star of the franchise and a regular thorn in their rivalry with other clubs, especially their closest rivals the New York Yankees. In a shock move, Boston decided to sell Ruth's contract to the Yankees.

In Bronx, Ruth would go on to find further success, while a curse would fall on Boston, known as the Babino curse, as they have failed to win a World Series in 86 years.

