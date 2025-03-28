5 best fits from 2025 Opening Day ft. Aaron Judge, Christian Yelich

Thursday was MLB Opening Day, which meant it was the first actual baseball game in months for 26 teams. Two will play today for the first time, and two enjoyed an international series of games that counted a little over a week ago.

Opening Day also meant that players could finally rock their pregame outfits again. Players often put a lot of effort into a nice outfit to walk into the stadium with, and so many took the first chance on Thursday and ran with it. Here are some of the best Opening Day outfits from MLB stars.

MLB Opening Day: Best outfits

5) Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani had one of the best outfits of Opening Day, and he followed it up with a stellar performance. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, though it wasn't his first game, marked the occasion with a blue tracksuit.

He paired it with a New Balance shirt, which is fitting as that's his sponsor, and some white and gray New Balance shoes. He also had a black hat turned backward to complete the look.

4) Ichiro Suzuki

Ichiro Suzuki is no longer an active MLB player. He's now a coach with the Seattle Mariners. That said, he understands better than a lot of coaches what the significance is of an Opening Day outfit, and he proved that with his look on Thursday.

The former Japanese slugger had blue and white shoes with white, black and yellow socks. He rolled his dark jeans up a little to make sure that those were visible. He also had a white shirt with a blue and grey jacket to boot.

3) Christian Yelich

Not only was Christian Yelich's outfit a nice look for Opening Day, but it was an emotional tribute as well. Bob Uecker, the longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, passed away during the offseason.

This was the first official game for the Brewers since his passing, and Yelich took the opportunity to pay homage in form of a suit that the broadcaster used to often wear.

2) Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper adopted a more casual approach for his Opening Day outfit, but he was nonetheless as stylish as ever. He wore a fleece button-up jacket with quilted patterns all over it.

The Philadelphia Phillies superstar paired it with some bracketed white and grey pants, and a pair of white and black tennis shoes adorned his feet. He was going for a neutral color scheme, and he pulled it off with a few impressive items.

1) Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge showed up in a truly dapper suit for the first New York Yankees' first game of the season. So many players dress a little more casually, but Judge showed that he was all business with his pregame attire.

It was a dark grey suit with a black tie and white shirt. He paired it with some excellent shades and a black handbag as well. Several of Judge's teammates, including Austin Wells and Marcus Stroman, had suits of their own for the game.

