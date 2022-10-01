5 Best MLB hitters in 2022 season so far, feat Aaron Judge, Luis Arraez & more

The 2022 season has gifted us with some of the best MLB hitters that we have ever seen. Aaron Judge has been on a historic ride, but there are others who are seeking to solidify their status as well.

Let's take a look at the MLB hitters who have been hitting the ball the most this season. Perhaps some of the names on this list may come as a surprise to many, but here's a look at the five best MLB hitters from the 2022 season.

5 - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees.

Up until last week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge would have captured the top spot on our list. However, a 5-for-18 cool snap saw Judge inch down the list. The snap was also the fourth time this season that Judge went six or more days without a home run.

Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. 61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. https://t.co/1V4Gums34C

On Wednesday night in Toronto, Judge hit his 61st home run. This tied him with Roger Maris, who set the record with 61 home runs in 1961. Judge currently has a batting average of .314.

4 - Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees, Game 1.

For Minnesota Twins fans, 2022 has to be one of the biggest disappointments ever. Despite leading the AL Central for most of the early part of the season, the Twins missed winning the division for the 12th straight year. A point of light, however, has been Luis Arraez.

Apart from being a versatile fielder who can play in any spot in the infield, Arraez has solidified his spot as a key lead-off man for the Twins. Despite hitting only eight home runs this year, Arraez has an average of .315, placing him fourth among MLB hitters this season.

3 - Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs.

After eight years in the desert playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Paul Goldschmidt joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. Since then, he has been nothing short of a hitting machine. Goldschmidt treated fans to a franchise-record 25-game hitting streak earlier this season.

During that time, he successfully reached base in 46 straight contests. With an average of .319 on the season, Goldschmidt is one of the best MLB hitters.

2 - Jeff McNeil - New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics.

With a team average of .258, the New York Mets are the second-best hitting team in the National League. This has been in large part due to utility fielder Jeff McNeil.

A former All-Star, McNeil saw his production drop off last season, hitting only .251. McNeil returned to the All-Star game this year. He is one of the best MLB hitters this season, with an average of .322.

1 - Freddie Freeman, LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres.

After winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season, everybody was expecting Freddie Freeman to return to the Braves. But after 10 years at the club, Freeman decided to change it up.

Dodgers Daily @dodger_daily Freddie Freeman extended his on-base streak to 20 games with an RBI single. @FreddieFreeman5 leads the league in hits (193), average (.327), is 2nd in the league in on-base % (.408) and is 10th in RBIs. #dodgers Freddie Freeman extended his on-base streak to 20 games with an RBI single. @FreddieFreeman5 leads the league in hits (193), average (.327), is 2nd in the league in on-base % (.408) and is 10th in RBIs. #dodgers https://t.co/wmOkK0bLNv

Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the LA Dodgers. So far, the change has been positive. With an average of .327, Freeman has the highest average of all MLB hitters this season.

