5 best MLB Sorare Rare New York Yankees NFT cards to elevate your Fantasy Baseball game

Sorare: MLB is a new MLB fantasy game that can be played by baseball fans across the world. Sorare offers the game exclusively for baseball.
In the MLB Sorare game, players can collect different types of cards. These include Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Each of these cards has a different value based on the number of cards available per season.
"We are LIVE! Our Marketplace is OPEN. All players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs ... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares."-@Sorare
Here, we'll look at the five best MLB Sorare Rare New York Yankees NFT Cards to elevate your Fantasy Baseball game.
#5. Clay Holmes, CP
Relief pitcher Clay Holmes is a top choice among fantasy owners. Holmes has had a terrific year for the Yankees. Given the Yankees record and how competitive they are in games, he will have plenty of save opportunities.
#4. Nestor Cortes, SP
Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball in 2022. Cortes gives players a solid option at the starting pitching spot, given his deceptive pitching motions.
#3. Giancarlo Stanton, OF
The All-Star Game MVP surely provides plenty of value in the outfield given his power numbers. One downfall may be his strikeout numbers, but the home runs certainly outweigh the strikeouts.
#2. Gerrit Cole, SP
Gerrit Cole is, perhaps, the most valuable starting pitcher in the game. Cole's strikeouts and improved earned run average make for an excellent pick.
#1. Aaron Judge, OF
Perhaps the American League MVP, Aaron Judge is the best NFT card to purchase for a New York Yankees player. Judge leads all of baseball in home runs and is one of the most valuable fantasy players of 2022.
"I'm really excitied about it." - Aaron Judge on Sorare and baseball
