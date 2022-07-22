5 best MLB Sorare Rare New York Yankees NFT cards to elevate your Fantasy Baseball game

Sorare: MLB is a new MLB fantasy game that can be played by baseball fans across the world. Sorare offers the game exclusively for baseball.

In the MLB Sorare game, players can collect different types of cards. These include Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Each of these cards has a different value based on the number of cards available per season.

SorareMLB @SorareMLB



Our Marketplace is OPEN. All



Check everything out at We are LIVE!Our Marketplace is OPEN. All @MLB players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares.Check everything out at sorare.com/mlb We are LIVE! 🚨⚾️Our Marketplace is OPEN. All @MLB players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares.🔥Check everything out at sorare.com/mlb https://t.co/ily9DPJw87

"We are LIVE! Our Marketplace is OPEN. All players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs ... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares."-@Sorare

Here, we'll look at the five best MLB Sorare Rare New York Yankees NFT Cards to elevate your Fantasy Baseball game.

#5. Clay Holmes, CP

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

Relief pitcher Clay Holmes is a top choice among fantasy owners. Holmes has had a terrific year for the Yankees. Given the Yankees record and how competitive they are in games, he will have plenty of save opportunities.

#4. Nestor Cortes, SP

Nestor Cortes pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball in 2022. Cortes gives players a solid option at the starting pitching spot, given his deceptive pitching motions.

#3. Giancarlo Stanton, OF

Giancarlo Stanton during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The All-Star Game MVP surely provides plenty of value in the outfield given his power numbers. One downfall may be his strikeout numbers, but the home runs certainly outweigh the strikeouts.

#2. Gerrit Cole, SP

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole is, perhaps, the most valuable starting pitcher in the game. Cole's strikeouts and improved earned run average make for an excellent pick.

#1. Aaron Judge, OF

Aaron Judge during a Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees game.

Perhaps the American League MVP, Aaron Judge is the best NFT card to purchase for a New York Yankees player. Judge leads all of baseball in home runs and is one of the most valuable fantasy players of 2022.

"I'm really excitied about it." - Aaron Judge on Sorare and baseball

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far