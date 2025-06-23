5 biggest LSU Tigers superstars who made it to MLB ft. Paul Skenes, Alex Bregman

The LSU Tigers won their eighth national title as they beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday. This was their 2nd title in three years, having been led to the championship in 2023 by current Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

Ad

The Tigers have had a tradition of producing bona fide players for the big leagues.

Here's taking a look at the top five stars in the MLB from LSU:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman played at LSU from 2013 to 2015, choosing not to sign with the Red Sox who had drafted him out of high school in 2012. Bregman started 196 games for the team as the shortstop, batting .337 with 148 RBIs and 21 home runs.

Ad

Trending

He had elite infield defensive skills, with just nine errors in 359 attempts. He was signed by the Astros later on as the No.2 pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola, who was a year senior to Bregman, had a stellar record as a pitcher in the SEC. The eventual Philadelphia Phillies No. 7 pick in the 2014 MLB draft, was named the pitcher of the year twice, the only player to do so at the time. Nola had a 30-6 record with a 2.09 ERA.

Ad

Paul Skenes

One of the latest stars from the LSU ranks is Paul Skenes, who was crucial for the Tigers' 2023 College World Series success. Skenes, initially with the US Air Force Academy, transferred to the college in the summer of 2022.

In 19 starts for the Tigers, Skenes got a 13-2, 1.69 ERA record and was selected first by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft after being named the best player at the 2023 CWS.

Ad

DJ LeMahieu

Another winner of the national championship with LSU, current Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu played as a shortstop during the 2008 season, before biding time at SS and 2B in the title winning run the following year.

In 2009, he led the Tigers with a .350 batting average with 43 RBIs and led the team at the College World Series batting .444 with 4 RBIs and a home run. He was picked by the Chicago Cubs in the 2009 MLB draft.

Ad

Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman pitched for the Tigers during the 2011-12 season. He held a 12-2, 2.27 ERA record in 17 starts and a relief appearance. He led the SEC in most wins by a pitcher and for most strikeouts with 135 Ks in 123.2 innings pitched.

He was named to the First Team All-American Team and was the fourth pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More