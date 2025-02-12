5 bold predictions that could define the Angels’ 2025 season ft. Mike Trout winning 4th MVP

The first year of the post-Shohei Ohtani era did not go well for the Los Angeles Angels. They finished last in the AL West, even worse than the Oakland Athletics. Mike Trout got hurt again, and it was a poor season overall. Here's what the future might hold for them.

Bold predictions for the 2025 Angels

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Jorge Soler will hit 40 home runs

Jorge Soler will hit 40 home runs (Imagn)

Jorge Soler has a powerful swing. It wasn't on display much last year, but he is due for a return to form. He once hit 48 home runs and is only two years removed from 36 in 2023.

Trending

He would've added three home runs to his 2024 tally if he'd played his games with the Angels, so an uptick is likely due solely to his new home ballpark, and 40 is not out of the question.

4) Zach Neto will break out

Zach Neto will break out (Imagn)

Zach Neto had a really good year last year. He led the Angels with a 3.5 fWAR and had the second-highest wRC+ among qualified players. He was brilliant in a breakout year, but he's poised to become one of the brightest stars in the game.

He did all that in his age-23 season. With age and experience slowly growing, Neto could easily almost double his fWAR and get better at the plate. 6.0 fWAR and a 130 wRC+ are in line for the young shortstop.

3) Yusei Kikuchi will have an All-Star-level season

Yusei Kikuchi will have an All-Star season

Yusei Kikuchi has been one of the Angels' biggest signings this offseason. He's not an ace, but he will need to pitch like one this year. There's certainly a reality where he does just that.

Kikuchi has the stuff to pitch well. His team might let him down, but 12 wins, a 3.45 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 164 innings is a very solid body of work and would be precisely what the Angels need.

2) Anthony Rendon will bounce back

Anthony Rendon will bounce back (Imagn)

This prediction comes with a little bit of a caveat. Anthony Rendon may not return to his Washington Nationals-level performance, but he can still be a better player than he currently is. In 2020, his first year in LA, Rendon had 2.5 fWAR in the shortened season and a 152 wRC+.

He won't reach those levels, but Rendon could absolutely hit for an otherwise top mark with LA of 125 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR. If he remains healthy, which is a big if, he can be a positive contributor to the Angels' success.

1) Mike Trout will win another MVP

Mike Trout will win his fourth MVP (Imagn)

Mike Trout hasn't won an MVP since 2019. He'll be six years removed from that season when Opening Day arrives. Yet, he's still one of the best players in baseball. He looked very good when on the field last year.

Trout will have to outplay Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Jose Ramirez at least to win the AL MVP award, but he's a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, so that's well within reason. It would be his fourth such award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback