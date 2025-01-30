5 bold predictions that could define the Pirates’ 2025 season ft. Paul Skenes winning Cy Young

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not been a great MLB franchise in a long time. Their rebuild has been slow and steady, and there's no telling if they're yet ready to make the leap. Here are some bold predictions about what 2025 has in store for them.

Bold predictions for the 2025 Pirates

5) Ke'Bryan Hayes will bounce back

Ke'Bryan Hayes will bounce back (Imagn)

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been such a good defender for much of his career, but he has struggled offensively. He was abysmal at the plate in 2024, posting a 59 wRC+ and a -18.9 offensive rating.

There's nowhere to go but up for Hayes, who does have seasons of much better offense. This year, he should reach career highs of 122 wRC+ and 5.0 offensive rating, marking a massive improvement from last year.

4) Jared Jones will be an All-Star

Jared Jones will be an All-Star (Imagn)

At times in 2024, Jared Jones looked like an ace. All told, his season stats weren't bad: 26.2% K rate, 3.78 xFIP, and 1.8 fWAR in 22 starts. With a full season under his belt, the 22-year-old should have a better year in 2025.

Jones has the stuff to be a dominant pitcher, so if he can put it together in 2025, there's no reason to think he won't join Paul Skenes in the All-Star Game this season.

3) Oneil Cruz will win a Gold Glove

Oneil Cruz will win a Gold Glove (Imagn)

Oneil Cruz made the transition from shortstop, where he was a bad defender, to center field, where he was a below-average defender. He recorded -3 DRS in less than 200 innings there. Over a full season, he'd probably have -10 or more.

However, the Pirates believe he has the athleticism to succeed out there, and it's hard to disagree with them. His speed and arm strength should make him a better defender, and once he's fully accustomed to the outfield, he'll win the defensive Gold Glove.

2) Bryan Reynolds will join the 30/30 club

Bryan Reynolds will join the 30/30 club (Imagn)

Bryan Reynolds hit 21 home runs and stole 10 bases last year. In his career, he's never stolen more than 12 bases. He has the speed to be an effective baserunner, and he could be much more aggressive this year.

He has a career-high of 27 home runs, so this would require a leap at the plate and on the basepaths, but he has the talent to make such a leap and give the Pirates a huge offensive threat.

1) Paul Skenes will win the Cy Young

Paul Skenes will win the Cy Young (Imagn)

It's not a stretch to say that Paul Skenes often looked like the best pitcher in the National League last year. He ended as the Rookie of the Year despite not playing nearly as much as the two other finalists.

He led the entire team, not just the pitchers (which is an incredible feat), with 4.3 fWAR in just 23 starts. Over a full season, he'd be among the league leaders with ease. He also had a 1.96 ERA. The NL is stacked at pitcher with Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Zack Wheeler, and others, but Skenes is arguably the best of them already.

