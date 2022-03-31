5 Bold Predictions for the Seattle Mariners 2022 season

The Seattle Mariners' 2022 season is just around the corner, and with that, the flood of predictions has started. There are also a number of questions. Will their season be riddled with injuries? Will they have another no-show playoff run?

Here are five bold predictions for the Seattle Mariners' 2022 season:

Seattle Mariners' 2022 Predictions

#5 - Robbie Ray wins again!

Last winter, the Mariners made a huge move. They signed free agent Robbie Ray, who had played with the Blue Jays the following year. The contract included a five-year deal for $115 million, an opt-out after the third year, and a full no-trade clause.

Former Toronto Blue Jays - Robbie Ray

Last year, Robbie Ray put up astonishing numbers with the Blue Jays. As a result, he won the 2021 Cy Young award. His amazing stats included an ERA of 2.84, winning 13 games, pitching 192 innings, and striking out 248 players.

Now that Ray will be located at the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, he will undoubtedly put up the same numbers and win the 2022 Cy Young award.

#4 - Julio Rodriguez: Rookie of the Year!

As Spring Training comes to a close, Julio Rodriguez has stood out. He is currently rated the third overall prospect in the MLB. Rodriguez has played three seasons in the minors, powerfully hitting well over .300.

Dominican Republic v Republic of Korea - Julio Rodriguez

This 21-year-old is knocking on Major League Baseball's door. If Kyle Luis does not start for the Mariners due to injury, this will leave a slot open on the roster for Rodriguez. If he starts with the Mariners or even later on, his track record is likely to put him in the running for Rookie of the Year.

#3 - J.P. Crawford wins Golden Glove AGAIN!

Back in 2020's 60-game COVID season, J.P. Crawford won the Golden Glove award as a smooth shortstop. Before that season, he hadn't played a full season due to injuries in 2018 (his broken hand) and in 2019 (a sprained ankle).

Seattle Mariners - J.P. Crawford

In 2021, Crawford had his first full season, playing 160 games. He is currenty in his prime, and his glove is one of the best. If the Mariners keep him in their everyday lineup, Crawford is sure to make another run for the Golden Glove in the 2022 season.

#2 Andres Munoz wins Closer Relief award

In March of 2020, Andres Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery. He didn't complete his recovery until October 2021, where he appeared in one inning. In December 2021, Munoz signed a 4-year deal worth, at least, $7.5 million with the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners - Andres Munoz

With Mariners starting pitchers like Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzalez and Logan Gilbert, Munoz should get plenty of opportunities to close games now that he is healthy. The new contract with the Mariners gives Munoz a shot at the closing role and puts him in prime position for the Relief award.

#1 Mariners win the AL West Division!

In 2021, the Mariners placed second in the American League (AL) West Division. This young team acquired some new talent with Adam Farazier, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to fortify the lineup.

T-Mobile Park - Seattle Mariners

The AL West needs to be prepared for the Mariners' solid starting rotation. Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzalez, Logan Gilbert and Chris Flexen are the Mariners' starters who will kick off the 2022 season. The Mariners, then, brought the heat with their flame-throwing bullpen, including Paul Sewald, Diego Castillo, Drew Steckenrider and Andres Munoz.

As the Mariners flex their lineup, they stand to push the Astros out of the number one spot to win the AL West.

