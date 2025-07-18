5 most extravagant items MLB All-Stars flaunted on red carpet ft. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ronald Acuna Jr., & others

Before the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, participating players walked the red carpet on Tuesday. Many popular names like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Bobby Witt Jr., and others brought their unique styles to the event.

In this article, let us take a look at the 5 extravagant items MLB All-Stars flaunted on the red carpet:

#5. MLB All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. showed off his teeth on the red carpet

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made the 2025 All-Star Game for the American League. Chisholm Jr. walked the red carpet dressed in black. When the New York Yankees player was asked what the most expensive item he was wearing, Chisholm Jr. pointed towards his teeth.

When Chisholm Jr. pointed towards his teeth, fans could see diamond studs, one on each side of his upper row. As per the All-Star infielder, the diamond studs each cost him $20,000.

#4. Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton from the Minnesota Twins walked the MLB All-Star red carpet holding his child in his arms. When asked what was the most expensive thing he was wearing, Buxton showed off his chain. The center fielder further expanded on the chain gifted by his wife on Father's Day.

When Buxton was questioned about the price of the chain, he estimated it to be around $45,000.

#3. Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll had a very eventful All-Star week this year. For starters, Carroll hit a home run during the All-Star game, which also contributed to the National League's victory over the American League. However, apart from his contributions on the field, Carroll also turned up the style quotient on the red carpet.

Like Byron Buxton, Carroll was asked what was the most expensive item he was wearing, and the baseball player revealed it was his chain, priced at $80,000.

#2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

In 2023, Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet, Yamamoto was seen flaunting a luxury accessory.

While Yamamoto was dressed in white & back, the highlight of his entire look was the watch he sported. Yamaoto was wearing a Richard Millie watch, valued at over $320,000.

#1. Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. walked the MLB All-Star red carpet with his wife Maria Laborde and his two sons; Ronald and Jamal. Acuna Jr., known for his style, was seen sporting an Atlanta-themed pendant, designed by him.

Apart from impressing with his fashion game on the red carpet, Acuna Jr. also had a great night at the All-Star game. The 27-year-old slugger,.who represented the National League, scored a run, which contributed to the National League's win.

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More