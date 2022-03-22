5 facts that make Mike Trout one of the coolest MLB players

Since his first full season in 2012, Mike Trout has been one of the top players in the MLB, but did you know he's also a sick dude? We're just going to quickly run through his accolades, and by quick, it will still take awhile because there's a lot of them. Mike Trout, in his career with the Los Angeles Angels, is a nine-time All-Star, three-time MVP, eight-time Silver Slugger, and disappointingly only a one time Rookie of the Year. (Sure that award is only supposed to be won once, but he could have overcome that).

Suffice it to say, Mike Trout has been the best player in baseball for a decade, but due to MLB's failure to market him correctly, there remain a lot of unknowns about him. Let's take a look at five facts that make Trout one of the coolest MLB players.

#5 Mike Trout has never won a playoff game

The face of a man with the same number of playoff wins in the MLB as me

Despite being one of the best players of his generation, Trout has never found postseason success. While this will hopefully change soon with his new teammate Shohei Ohtani in the mix, for now Trout remains a lovable loser. Nothing makes an athlete more unlikeable than winning, just look at Tom Brady or any New York Yankees fan, so avoiding this has been key to keeping Trout a fan favorite.

#4 Mike Trout pitched a no-hitter in high school

The Baseball Bro's posted a video to Twitter, where Trout tossed out the fact that he pitched a no-hitter during his high school career.

Could we see the return of pitcher Trout to a team with Ohtani to create the most legendary tandem of power batting pitchers of all time? No, pitching is way harder in the MLB, and it's not going to happen. Trout may still be able to no-hit high schoolers today, however.

#3 Despite his name, Mike Trout is not actually a fish

Alleged Fish hitting a home run

Perhaps the most shocking fact on this list is that the superstar outfielder is in fact a human and not an ocean-dwelling fish. While this could be construed by some as Trout misleading the public about whether or not he is a fish, I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and say it is not intentional.

#2 Mike Trout asked for Derek Jeter's autograph during a game

Despite having found tremendous success in the league, Trout is still a baseball fan and just couldn't pass up the chance to get an autograph from a legend of the game.

The exchange was recorded via a tweet from Cut4.

While on second base, the West Coast star asked the New York Yankees legend for a memento of their battles as Jeter was set to retire in short order. You'll be happy to know that Trout got the autographed baseball from Jeter at the end of the season.

#1 Shohei Ohtani overshadowed Mike Trout's wedding day

Shohei Ohtani Being announcing his signing on Mike Trouts wedding day

The best thing that can happen in a man's life is for Shohei Ohtani to enter it. For Los Angeles Angels superstar Trout, that day coincided with his wedding day! So on the same date that Trout committed to spending his life with one of the best people he had ever met, one of the greatest positive influences of his life, he also got married to his wife. This is, of course, an exaggeration, and we are sure that Trout and his wife had a tremendous day even with the flurry of baseball news that happened that day.

