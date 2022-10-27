5 Free agents New York Yankees must re-sign in the 2022-23 MLB offseason

The New York Yankees' season ended with a disappointing sweep in the American League Championship Series at the hands of the Houston Astros. Now, they must look for ways to improve their team going into the 2023 season. This includes re-signing their players who are pending free agents. As it so often is with the Yankees, this year's list includes star players who can change a team's fortunes.

Free agency is an opportunity for teams, especially teams willing to spend big money, to improve almost instantly. Managing to retain players already familiar with their system and team is incredibly valuable. This list includes familiar names, and unsurprisingly, the presumptive American League MVP.

#5 Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter was an excellent veteran addition to the Yankees in 2023. However, his injury at the end of the season may deflate his value in the free agent market. If he is fully healed, he would be an excellent candidate to return to the Yankees next season.

Matt Carpenter quickly became a fan favorite in New York, which this video from Dan Rourke on Twitter captures perfectly.

Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke Yankee Stadium just erupted for Matt Carpenter pinch hitting. Electric Yankee Stadium just erupted for Matt Carpenter pinch hitting. Electric https://t.co/Cy6SS2ZT7w

"Yankee Stadium just erupted for Matt Carpenter pinch hitting" - Dan Rourke

Carpenter is still a very capable player in the MLB, and a great addition to any lineup.

#4 Luis Severino

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Luis Severino was one of the Yankees' most trusted pitchers in 2022, and he always lived up to expectations. Posting an incredible ERA of 2.18 and a .700 winning percentage. Losing him to free agency would significantly weaken their pitching rotation in 2023.

#3 Andrew Benintendi

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

The Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals during the 2022 season. Hopefully, he has warmed up to the city and team and will be looking to stay. Due to injury, we did not see much of him in a Yankees uniform.

Some fans, including Cam Luckini on Twitter, believe that losing Benintendi to injury is where things started to go wrong for the New York Yankees.

Sam Luckini @samluckini Losing Michael King, Andrew Benintendi, and DJ LeMahieu is really where the 2022 New York Yankees season ended. Losing Michael King, Andrew Benintendi, and DJ LeMahieu is really where the 2022 New York Yankees season ended.

"Losing Michael King, Andrew Benintendi, and DJ LeMahieu is really where the 2022 New York Yankees season ended" - Sam Luckini

It is impossible to say how the New York Yankees' playoff run would have gone with Benintendi on the roster. However, it is fair to say that the team would vastly improve with him in the 2023 lineup.

#2 Anthony Rizzo

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is not technically a free agent, but he is likely to exercise his opt-out clause to become one. Many believe this is simply a way to make more money, and after the season he had, it is hard to argue against him. The former Chicago Cubs star blasted 32 home runs in 2022.

Bryan Hoch reported via Twitter on comments from Rizzo about the player who tops the list. These comments do not sound like they are coming from a player leaving the Yankees anytime soon.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch



“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.” Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future:“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and forin general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.” Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future: “I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for ⚾️ in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.”

"The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title" - Anthony Rizzo

Bringing him back in 2023 should be a priority for New York.

#1 Aaron Judge

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

A big shocker coming in at number one here, the Yankees' top priority has to be to re-sign Aaron Judge. Judge is coming off one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history, setting the American League home run record. A season so good that two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is likely not the AL MVP.

It's always fun to watch a compilation of dingers; here are all 62 that Judge hit this past season.

If the Yankees only do one thing this season, it should be to re-sign Aaron Judge to whatever contract he wants.

