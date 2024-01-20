5 hilarious moments that showcase Derek Jeter's funny side

While Derek Jeter is widely remembered by MLB fans as a New York Yankees icon and one of best players to play the game, his humorous side has always struck a chord with fans.

Throughout his playing days and after, the legendary slugger has maintained a funny side both on and off the field. Here's a look at five hilarious moments that show Jeter's light-hearted side:

When Derek Jeter showed off his funny side

#5 Answers reporter's phone during press conference

After the first celebration of Derek Jeter Day in September 2014, the Yankees captain's interview with the media was interrupted by a reporter's phone ringing.

Jeter proceeded to answer it and promised a call back, leaving the rest of the reporters in stiches.

#4 Jokes with Big Papi at second base

During a game against fierce rivals Boston Red Sox in 2011, Jeter tagged out David Ortiz at second base and shared a laugh with the rival slugger.

While the rivalry between the two teams has often resulted in heated exchanges between players, it was refreshing to see the two legends sharing a light moment on the field.

#3 Starring in funny commercials

Over the years, as one of most popular sports personalities in the country, Jeter has appeared in several funny commercials as well as comedy movies and TV shows.

Some of them include The Other Guys, Saturday Night Live and The Jimmy Fallon Show.

#2 Fun take on Jeter

In an interview with Alex Rodriguez and Jeter on MLB on ESPN, Rodriguez shared a story of how he once had breakfast at Jeter's place.

The fridge had nothing to eat other than cereal and orange juice. It was a funny anecdote A-Rod remembered fondly.

#1 Reaction to "Club Papi" on Fox Sports

While working as a studio specialist with Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, Derek Jeter shared a funny reaction to the shows "Club Papi" segment.

It left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

