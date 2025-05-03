5 intriguing Mike Trout replacements in fantasy baseball as Angels outfielder slated to be placed on IL with bone bruise

Unfortunately for future Hall of Famers Mike Trout, injuries have become a big part of his story in recent seasons. Well, after showcasing that he still has plenty of pop in his bat, the Los Angeles Angels superstar find himself on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise in his left knee.

While there is some optimisim that Mike Trout will only require a minimum stay on the IL, given his extensive injury history, there is a chance that it could be more severe than initially thought. The fact that the bone bruise is on the same knee that he had surgery on last year could cause some concern for everyone involved, including fantasy baseball managers who took a shot on Trout.

Here's a closer look at 5 potential replacements for Mike Trout in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Andy Pages

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most loaded rosters in baseball, which is why getting any piece of that lineup is never a bad strategy in fantasy leagues. Enter Andy Pages, who remains widely available on fantasy waiver wires. Pages could be a suitable replacement for Mike Trout in the short-term but also provide long-term value if he continues to perform for the Dodgers.

#2 - Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies might be one of the worst teams in baseball but that doesn't mean that the team does not have valuable assets in fantasy. Hunter Goodman has enjoyed a solid season for the Rockies, posting a .267 batting average with 5 home runs and 15 RBI. That fact that he is both catcher and outfield eligible in ESPN leagues only adds to his value.

#3 - Byron Buxton

It has been a familiar story for Byron Buxton in fantasy leagues. He tears the cover off the ball, he steals bases, and then he gets injured. Well, this could be the season that Buxton remains healthy, benefitting managers who took a gamble on him. The Minnesota Twins star has considerable upside if he can remain healthy, especially for managers looking to replace Mike Trout in their lineups.

#4 - Luis Robert Jr.

Like Hunter Goodman, Luis Robert Jr. finds himself playing on one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. That being said, the Chicago White Sox All-Star has been an effective fantasy asset this season, especially in stolen bases. The veteran outfielder leads the entire MLB with 13 stolen bases, making him a major asset and one of the most under-rostered players in ESPN leagues, as he is only 28% owned.

#5 - Trent Grisham

One of the most surprising players in recent weeks has been Trent Grisham. The New York Yankees are loaded with talent, however, no one could have seen this level of production coming. Grisham is already up to 8 home runs on the season, one behind his 2024 total. It remains to be seen how long this hot streak can last but enjoy the ride while you can.

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More