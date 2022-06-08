5 landing spots for 2x All-Star Willson Contreras

Chicago Cubs catcher and two-time MLB All-Star Willson Contreras is stuck in a bad situation; he is a good player on a mediocre team. What this most likely means is that he is probably going to get traded away for prospects or younger players that will cost the Cubs less money.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Willson Contreras crushes his 10th home run of the year: Willson Contreras crushes his 10th home run of the year: https://t.co/AAi9EePs7h

The backstop is currently batting .276, with a .916 OPS and 10 home runs through 47 games with Chicago. In a day and age in which catchers have not been productive at the plate, someone with an offensive game like Contreras would be a crucial pickup for a contending team. Here are five MLB teams that could possibly pick up Willson Contreras at the trade deadline.

Five teams that could trade for Willson Contreras

#5 San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are playing well in a tough National League West division that includes both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. They currently sit second in the division, just 2.5 games behind the first place Dodgers. Their offense has been solid to start the year; however, their best player, Fernando Tatis Jr., has been out with injury. Pair that with starting catcher Austin Nola batting only .214, and an offensive-minded backstop like Conteras sounds like a smart option for San Diego.

#4 Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have seemed invincible so far this 2022 MLB season. Their offense has been solid and their pitching has been locked down. However, they do have a hole behind the dish, with starting catcher Martin Maldanado batting just .133 with a .450 OPS through 41 games played. If this hole was fixed, the Astros would have a complete lineup, and Willson Contreras could be just the guy for the role.

#3 Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing great in a very competitive division against the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays currently sit third in the American League East, eight games behind the first-place Yankees. The Rays' offense has been solid so far; however, they need an offensive-minded backstop. Behind the plate, the Rays' starting catcher Mike Zunino is batting only .152 with 45 strikeouts already in just 35 games played. This creates a giant hole behind the dish, and Willson Contreras could provide some great support for Tampa later in the year.

#2 Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins currently sit first in the American League central, and look like they could run away with the divison very shortly. However, their situation at catcher is a bit dicey. They currently have Ryan Jeffers behind the dish who is batting just .172 through 39 games played. Their only other option would be Gary Sanchez; however, he cannot hold up in the field, and is more suited to continue in the DH spot for the Twins. Contreras' mix of great hitting and solid fielding would make a great fit for Minnesota.

#1 New York Mets

The New York Mets have been red hot to start the year, and it looks like the team might run away with the National League East. However, they have been experiencing major struggles behind the plate. Recent acquisition James McCann has been a flop so far, hitting under .200 so far this season for New York.

Chris Emma @CEmma670 Willson Contreras ranks first among all MLB catchers in WAR (1.9), home runs (9), wOBA (.408) and wRC+ (162). Willson Contreras ranks first among all MLB catchers in WAR (1.9), home runs (9), wOBA (.408) and wRC+ (162). https://t.co/dB4RKUMTFw

If the Mets could land Willson Contreras, they would have a complete lineup, and could be one of the best, if not the best, teams in the MLB.

