  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Aaron Judge's 5th Home Run, Elly De La Cruz's HR and steal game and more | April 3, 2025

5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Aaron Judge's 5th Home Run, Elly De La Cruz's HR and steal game and more | April 3, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 03, 2025 14:39 GMT
5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Aaron Judge
5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Aaron Judge's 5th Home Run, Elly De La Cruz's HR and steal game and more | April 3, 2025 (image credit: getty)

There may be just five games on the MLB slate on Thursday, but that doesn't mean it won't be an exciting day of baseball. Some of the top players in the sport are playing, including some good pitchers.

Ad

Every day is a chance for something unique, exciting or unprecedented to happen. Here are a few bold predictions about what Thursday's slate, which may be small, could have in store for fans.

5 MLB bold predictions for April 3

5) Elly De La Cruz homers and steals a base

Elly De La Cruz homers and steals a base (Imagn)
Elly De La Cruz homers and steals a base (Imagn)

Based on Nestor Cortes' first start of the year, expect a lot of home runs against him. The Cincinnati Reds don't have a ton of power hitters, but Elly De La Cruz is one of them. He's also a stolen base threat, so look for him to run all over the Milwaukee Brewers if he stays on base and won't circle them every time with multiple home runs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

4) Red Sox vs Orioles goes under 7.5 runs

Red Sox vs Orioles goes under 7.5 runs (Imagn)
Red Sox vs Orioles goes under 7.5 runs (Imagn)

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have a ton of firepower. Teams with Alex Bregman, Gunnar Henderson, Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill, Adley Rutschman and Rafael Devers should put up a lot of runs. However, that might not be the case on Thursday. Tanner Houck and Charlie Morton, the probable starters, struggled last time out, but they're due for some positive regression and could silence the hot bats and keep them all under eight runs.

Ad

3) Hunter Brown punches 7 strikeouts

Hunter Brown punches 7 strikeouts (Imagn)
Hunter Brown punches 7 strikeouts (Imagn)

Hunter Brown is off to a good start this year, striking out over 30% of the batters he has faced. The Houston Astros ace will take on the Minnesota Twins, a team that hasn't exploded offensively yet. That makes it a good day for the starter to rack up strikeouts, perhaps getting seven or more.

Ad

2) Two of Bryce Harper/Kyle Schwarber/Trea Turner will hit homers

Two of Bryce Harper/Kyle Schwarber/Trea Turner will hit homers (Imagn)
Two of Bryce Harper/Kyle Schwarber/Trea Turner will hit homers (Imagn)

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the lowly Colorado Rockies and face Antonio Senzatela. A good start out of the way, Senzatela doesn't pose a huge threat to the top trio of the Phillies' lineup. Not all of Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper will take him deep, but two of them likely will as part of a power surge.

Ad

1) Aaron Judge hits his fifth home run

Aaron Judge hits his fifth home run (image credit: IMAGN)
Aaron Judge hits his fifth home run (image credit: IMAGN)

Aaron Judge is not leading the MLB in home runs. He's one off the lead but he could easily fix that on Thursday. Despite facing a talented pitcher in Merrill Kelly, he could go deep again. Kelly recorded no strikeouts in his opening start, and if the ball doesn't miss Judge's bat, it usually goes a long way. Judge has been quiet this series, so he could break out.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी